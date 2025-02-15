ESPN BPI predicts Boise State vs. San Diego State men’s basketball
Six weeks ago, the San Diego State men’s basketball team turned in one of its most complete performances of the season in a 76-68 Mountain West Conference victory at Boise State.
The Aztecs (16-6, 9-4) were locked in for all 40 minutes against the Broncos (17-7, 9-4), which hasn’t always been the case for San Diego State throughout MWC play.
In Tuesday’s 69-66 win at San Jose State, the Aztecs trailed by 17 points in the first half before roaring back. San Diego State also fell behind by double figures in a home matchup with the Spartans (12-15, 5-10) and a recent win over Wyoming (11-14, 4-10).
“It’s interesting, but … I think that’s not just this San Diego State team, it’s just Division I basketball,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said. “Yeah, this San Diego State team has had those swings. But they’ve always had that, every good team does.”
The Broncos and Aztecs will meet again at 8 p.m. Mountain time Saturday in San Diego. Both teams are on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Will Boise State even the season series between the MWC powers?
What BPI says
According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, San Diego State has a 60.6 percent chance to win Saturday’s game. BPI gives Boise State a 39.4 percent chance to get revenge on the Aztecs.
Boise State’s recent games
Boise State, No. 46 in the NCAA NET Rankings, has won four straight games to keep pace with MWC leaders New Mexico (21-4, 13-1) and Utah State (22-3, 12-2). The Aggies and Lobos will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday in Albuquerque.
The Broncos have been efficient at both ends of the court during their four-game streak, averaging 74.5 points per game offensively while surrendering just 57.5 on defense.
Prior to the winning streak, Boise State struggled through a 2-4 stretch as opponents torched the Broncos for 71.7 points per game.
San Diego State’s recent games
While San Diego State is 5-1 in its last six games, the Aztecs have been largely unimpressive outside of a 69-50 road drubbing of Nevada.
The Aztecs earned a one-point win at Air Force (3-22, 0-14), a two-point home win over Wyoming and a pair of three-point victories over San Jose State. Last Saturday, San Diego State dropped a 68-63 road game at Colorado State (15-9, 9-4).
The Aztecs have slipped to No. 53 in the NET Rankings and enter Saturday on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Boise State vs. San Diego State BPI prediction, betting odds, TV channel
BPI prediction: San Diego State has a 60.6 percent chance to win
Betting odds: San Diego State -2.5
Game time: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Feb. 15
Location: Viejas Arena | San Diego, California
Location: Viejas Arena | San Diego, California
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
