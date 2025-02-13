Mountain West basketball power rankings: New Mexico survives ahead of rematch with Utah State
The top two men’s basketball teams in the Mountain West Conference continue to separate from the pack.
MWC-leading New Mexico (21-4, 13-1) overcame a 10-point halftime deficit Wednesday night in a 71-67 home victory over Wyoming (11-14, 4-10). One day earlier, Utah State (22-3, 12-2) took down Colorado State (15-9, 9-4) at home, 93-85.
The Lobos, who have won seven straight games overall, and Aggies are set to meet at 2 p.m. Mountain time Sunday in Albuquerque. New Mexico won the previous meeting between the teams on the road, 82-63.
Boise State (17-7, 9-4) and San Diego State (16-6, 9-4) also have a big rematch over the weekend at Viejas Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday.
Back in early January, San Diego State earned a 76-68 win in Boise.
Here is the latest edition of our Mountain West power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Standard Time
1. New Mexico
Last result: 71-67 home victory over Wyoming (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 21-4, 13-1
Analysis: New Mexico was lucky to beat Wyoming as the Cowboys shot 53.8 percent from the floor (28 of 52) but just 28.6 percent from the foul line (4 of 14). The Lobos will need to play much better Sunday to sweep the season series with Utah State.
Up next: Sunday vs. Utah State, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network
2. Utah State
Last result: 93-85 home victory over Colorado State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 22-3, 12-2
Analysis: The Aggies have won three straight games since falling at home to New Mexico. Utah State holds a 10-1 record in MWC games decided by nine or fewer points.
Up next: Sunday at New Mexico, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network
3. Boise State
Last result: 79-52 home victory over San Jose State (Feb. 7)
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 17-7, 9-4
Analysis: While Boise State is 0-4 against MWC teams with a winning record in conference play, the Broncos are playing their best basketball of the season entering Saturday’s showdown with San Diego State. Boise State will carry a four-game winning streak into Viejas Arena.
Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network
4. San Diego State
Last result: 69-66 road win at San Jose State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 16-6, 9-4
Analysis: San Diego State has slipped to the NCAA Tournament bubble with MWC losses to Colorado State and UNLV. The Aztecs remain a sturdy defensive team, ranking No. 10 nationally in KenPom defensive rating.
Up next: Saturday vs. Boise State, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network
5. Colorado State
Last result: 93-85 road loss at Utah State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 15-9, 9-4
Analysis: After ripping off four straight victories, the Rams entered a difficult portion of their schedule and sandwiched a win over San Diego State with losses to New Mexico and Utah State. Senior Nique Clifford (17.7 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, 1.1 steals) continues to be a MWC player of the year candidate.
Up next: Saturday vs. Wyoming, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network
6. Nevada
Last result: 94-69 home victory over Fresno State (Monday)
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 14-10, 6-7
Analysis: Nevada has bounced back from a three-game losing streak with consecutive wins over UNLV, Air Force and Fresno State. The Wolf Pack remains the biggest disappointment of the MWC this season.
Up next: Friday at San Jose State, 8 p.m., FS1
7. UNLV
Last result: 77-52 home win over Air Force (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 13-12, 7-7
Analysis: UNLV will go for its third straight win this weekend at Fresno State. Dedan Thomas Jr., who averages 15.9 points and 4.6 assists, continues to shine as a sophomore.
Up next: Saturday at Fresno State, 5 p.m., Mountain West Network
8. San Jose State
Last result: 69-66 home loss to San Diego State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 9
Season record: 12-14, 5-9
Analysis: The Spartans have been tough at home this season, including Tuesday’s near-victory over San Diego State. Nevada will be on upset alert Friday night.
Up next: Friday vs. Nevada, 8 p.m., FS1
9. Wyoming
Last result: 71-67 road loss at New Mexico (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 11-14, 4-10
Analysis: Wyoming has dropped four straight games to some of the toughest teams in the MWC, but the Cowboys were in all four games. Senior point guard Obi Agbim has elevated Wyoming’s offense since returning from an injury.
Up next: Saturday at Colorado State, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network
10. Fresno State
Last result: 94-69 road loss at Nevada (Monday)
Previous ranking: 10
Season record: 5-20, 1-13
Analysis: Defense continues to be an issue for the Bulldogs, who have surrendered 82 or more points in five straight games.
Up next: Saturday vs. UNLV, 5 p.m., Mountain West Network
11. Air Force
Last result: 77-52 loss at UNLV (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 11
Season record: 3-22, 0-14
Analysis: A Feb. 22 home game against Fresno State will be the Falcons’ best chance to avoid a winless season in MWC play.
Up next: Feb. 18 at Wyoming, 6:30 p.m., Mountain West Network