Former Boise State forward Javan Buchanan, 2025 Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year, commits to West Virginia

Former Boise State forward Javan Buchanan has committed to West Virginia, Buchanan told On3’s Joe Tipton on Saturday.

The 6-foot-7 Buchanan averaged 12.6 points, five rebounds and 1.5 assists last year for the Broncos, who finished 20-12 overall and missed the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season.

Buchanan, who spent two years at NAIA Indiana Wesleyan and two years at Boise State, does not have eligibility for the 2026-27 season. Buchanan would need a rule change or waiver to suit up for the Mountaineers.

Buchanan starred at the prep level for Indiana’s Lafayette Jefferson High School before heading off to Indiana Wesleyan. He averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals as a sophomore en route to NAIA first-team All-America honors.

During his first season with the Broncos, Buchanan was voted Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year. He appeared in all 37 games—making two starts—and put up 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 21 minutes per game.

Buchanan shot 32 percent from beyond the arc in both seasons with Boise State.

Center Drew Fielder, another Boise State transfer portal entrant, took an official visit to Nebraska on Friday.

Fielder was the Broncos’ leading scorer (14.7 points) and rebounder (5.7) last season while shooting 41 percent on three-pointers. The 6-foot-11 center has one year of eligibility remaining.

An Idaho native, Fielder played two seasons of prep basketball for Meridian’s Rocky Mountain High School before transferring to SoCal Academy. Fielder was rated the nation’s No. 132 overall prospect in the 247Sports class of 2023 composite rankings.

Fielder signed with Georgetown coming out of SoCal Academy and spent his first two college seasons with the Hoyas. He started all 31 games as a sophomore and averaged 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Fielder is rated a four-star transfer portal prospect by 247Sports and the No. 62 overall player in the portal.

Two other Boise State players are also searching for new homes in the transfer portal: guard RJ Keene II and wing Andrew Meadow.

The 6-foot-7 Meadow shot 39 percent from long range as a junior while averaging 12.1 points and 3.6 rebounds.

Meadow is visiting Arizona State this weekend. He also has a visit scheduled with Oregon early next week.

Keene II is a role player who averaged 2.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists last year.

The Broncos, who must replace all five starters from last year’s team, have already secured a transfer portal commitment from North Dakota State point guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas.

According to multiple reports, Cal Poly guard Cayden Ward has scheduled visits with Boise State and USC. The 6-foot-5 Ward averaged 14.5 points and 6.3 rebounds last season.