How to watch Boise State men’s basketball vs. Boston College: TV channel, live stream
The Boise State men’s basketball team will play for the Cayman Islands Classic championship against Boston College at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday.
The Broncos (5-1) opened the three-day, eight-team tournament with an 83-69 victory over Hampton and survived a wild semifinal against South Dakota State, 83-82. The game featured 13 ties and 17 lead changes inside the compact John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.
“What a heck of a game,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said during his postgame radio interview. “In a gym like this, it usually bodes well for shooting the ball. To play a team that can shoot like they can, it’s pretty tough. … Our guys just hung with it.”
The Jackrabbits (5-2) shot 45.9 percent overall and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc. Boise State was 47.5 percent overall and 41.4 percent from 3-point land.
Javan Buchanan poured in a season-high 28 points off the bench to lead the Broncos. Buchanan, a junior forward, is a transfer from NAIA Indiana Wesleyan.
Alvaro Cardenas also had a strong game for Boise State with 16 points and seven assists. True freshman guard Julian Bowie from Pocatello, Idaho had his best game of the season with 13 points and two rebounds.
Boston College (5-1), which routed Old Dominion 82-52 in its tournament opener, needed overtime to get past Missouri State in the semifinals, 76-74.
Donald Hand Jr. and Fred Payne netted 18 points apiece in the Eagles’ win over Missouri State.
Hand Jr., who also had eight rebounds in the semis, is Boston College’s leading scorer (16.8 points per game) and rebounder (9.3). The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard is coming off a strong freshman season in the ACC.
Elijah Strong (10.7 points) and Chad Venning (10.3) also average double figures for the Eagles.
The Broncos are favored by 10.5 points over Boston College. The over/under is set at 141.5 points.
Previous winners of the Cayman Islands Classic, which began in 2017, include Utah State (2023), Kansas State (2022), Creighton (2018) and Cincinnati (2017).
Following the Cayman Islands Classic, Boise State returns to ExtraMile Arena to play Utah Tech on Dec. 3. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time in Boise.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. BOSTON COLLEGE
Who: Boise State takes on Boston College in the Cayman Islands Classic championship game
When: 5:30 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, Nov. 26
Where: John Gray Gymnasium | George Town, Cayman Islands
TV: FloCollege
Betting line: Boise State -10.5