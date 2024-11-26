College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Will Boise State crack the top 10?
Boise State moved up to No. 11 in the most recent US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Poll, which were released Sunday.
Will the Broncos (10-1, 7-0 Mountain West Conference) rise even further when the next College Football Playoff rankings are released at 6 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday?
The 12th-ranked Broncos, who edged Wyoming 17-13 last week, have a case to move up as No. 5 Indiana, No. 7 Alabama and No. 9 Ole Miss all suffered defeats. Big 12 leaders No. 14 BYU and No. 16 Colorado also lost, leaving Boise State with a clear path to a first-round bye.
The five highest-ranked conference champions receive an automatic bid to the 12-team College Football Playoff with the top four champions earning a first-round bye.
Where will the committee place Boise State and Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty in the new CFP rankings?
Here are six expert predictions on where the Broncos will land in Tuesday’s rankings reveal.
1. Stan Becton, NCAA.com: No. 10 overall, No. 4 seed
Rationale: “Boise State beat Wyoming by four points. That close victory keeps it behind Indiana, even though its UNLV win is better than any win from the Hoosiers.”
2. Heather Dinich, ESPN: No. 10 overall, No. 4 seed
Rationale: “It helped Boise State that BYU lost to Arizona State, and the Big 12 should again be on the outside of the committee's top 12. The Broncos have a slight edge over the Hoosiers in the loss column, as the Broncos lost at No. 1 Oregon by a field goal, while Indiana suffered a lopsided loss at No. 2 Ohio State. … If Boise State can beat Oregon State in the regular-season finale and finish as a one-loss MWC champ, the Broncos will have a strong chance of earning a first-round bye ahead of a two-loss Big 12 champ. If the Broncos lose to Oregon State on Friday but still win the league, it will open the door for Tulane if the Green Wave can win the American.”
3. Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: No. 10 overall, No. 4 seed
Rationale: “The Broncos are done with conference play after a lackluster 17-13 win at Wyoming. They will host the Mountain West Championship Game in two weeks, but first, they host Oregon State.”
4. RJ Young, Fox Sports: No. 13 overall, No. 12 seed
Rationale: “Ashton Jeanty continues to put up jaw-dropping numbers, running for 169 yards and a score in Boise State's narrow win over Wyoming. The Broncos clinched a spot in the Mountain West title game with the win.”
5. Brad Crawford, 247Sports: No. 4 seed (No overall ranking given)
Rationale: “Boise State played with fire during its Week 13 game vs. Wyoming, but managed to hold on for a 17-13 victory, preserving its path to the Mountain West title game. The Broncos will likely meet Colorado State with a playoff ticket on the line if Boise State prevails as the highest-ranked Group of Five champion.”
6. Nick Kosko, On3: No. 4 seed (No overall ranking given)
Rationale: “Boise State is still ranked high enough where they could get the final bye by winning the Mountain West. How’s that for a playoff debut? Ashton Jeanty was a little banged up but the Broncos still got the win over Wyoming. Keep at it and Boise State should be a top four team in the bracket.”