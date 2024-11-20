Boise State featured on Scott Van Pelt’s ‘Bad Beats’
Boise State closed as a 14.5-point favorite in last week’s road matchup with San Jose State.
The underdog Spartans jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead and were still in good shape to cover the big spread late in the game. Then, disaster struck for San Jose State backers.
Davon Banks jumped a route and returned an interception 70 yards to the end zone, putting Boise State up 42-21 with 1:42 remaining. On the ensuing drive, the Spartans marched all the way to the Broncos 1 before time expired.
The 42-21 Boise State victory caught the attention of many sports betting enthusiasts, including ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt.
On his latest Bad Beats segment on SportsCenter, Van Pelt and co-host “Stanford Steve” Coughlin recapped the wild finish.
An exasperated Van Pelt could barely get his words out by the end of the segment.
“Did you see that?!,” Van Pelt yelled as Coughlin laughed. “They’re getting 14 and a half, and there’s a pick-six and they’re at the 1! What were the people doing?!”
The Broncos (9-1, 6-0 Mountain West Conference) and Heisman Trophy contender Ashton Jeanty have a chance to cover another big number this weekend at Wyoming (2-8, 2-4). Boise State is a 23.5-point favorite in Laramie.
Here is the full Bad Beats segment.
