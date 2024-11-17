How to watch Boise State men’s basketball vs. Clemson: TV channel, live stream
The Boise State men’s basketball team will have a chance to make an early-season statement Sunday against a team that went on a deep NCAA Tournament run last March.
The Broncos (2-1), who dismantled Corban 100-65 on Tuesday, welcome Clemson (3-0) for an 11:30 a.m. tipoff at ExtraMile Arena. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.
Clemson defeated Boise State 85-68 last year in South Carolina. The Tigers went on to receive a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament and reach the Elite Eight for just the second time in program history.
“We’ve had some great teams come in here, but as a non-league opponent, this is one of the best teams we’ve ever had come in here,” Broncos coach Leon Rice said earlier this week. “We’ve got a great opportunity and a great team coming in here Sunday. We’re excited about it.
“This team is coming off the Elite Eight. A coach (Brad Brownell) that I have a ton of respect for, and they’ve been just blasting people. They were challenged a little bit (against Eastern Kentucky), and they responded to the challenge and won by double digits. They’re just a really good basketball team.”
Broncos star forward Tyson Degenhart was held to seven points in the previous meeting. O’Mar Stanley had 11 points and four rebounds.
Rice believes last year’s experience will help the Broncos this time around against the ACC foe.
“We had some guys that were there,” Rice said. “And our guys are basketball junkies. They know how good Clemson was last year and what they did and that they’re undefeated so far. Really good players, and a really good system, good coaches. We’re going to have to play a great game.”
Javan Buchanan led the way in Boise State’s win over Corban with 16 points. Stanley added 15 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.
The Broncos were coming off an 84-73 loss at San Francisco.
“That was a physical game,” Rice said. “I watched a lot of games in this last week, and … I felt like that San Francisco team could’ve beat a lot of teams that night, especially with the way they shot it. They have a tendency to do that at home.”
Senior guard Chase Hunter leads Clemson at 16.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. CLEMSON
Who: Boise State hosts Clemson for a non-conference game
When: 11:30 a.m. Mountain time | Sunday, Nov. 16
Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho
TV: CBS Sports Network