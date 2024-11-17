Watch Ashton Jeanty break Boise State’s single-season rushing record
Running room had been hard to come by for Ashton Jeanty in No. 13 Boise State’s matchup with San Jose State.
The Spartans held the Heisman Trophy candidate to 57 yards on 17 carries in the first half of Saturday’s Mountain West Conference game.
The second half was a different story.
Locked in a 21-all tie late in the third quarter, Jeanty finally found a crease up the left side and out-ran the defense for a 36-yard touchdown. The chunk play put the Broncos (9-1, 6-0) in front for good and secured another record for Jeanty.
During the run, Jeanty passed Jay Ajayi for the most rushing yards in a single season in Boise State history.
Ajayi, who went on to play for the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles, had 347 carries for 1,823 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2014. Jeanty is now at 1,893 yards and 26 touchdowns on 256 carries after the Broncos’ 42-21 win over the Spartans (6-4, 3-3).
“It means a lot,” Jeanty said of breaking Ajayi’s record. “To keep the legacy going and the tradition of great running backs at Boise State, I think it’s a big deal to me. Also, it says a lot about this offense. It says a lot about our O Line, our tight ends, our receivers, everybody involved in the run game. I wouldn’t be able to get all those yards without them.”
Jeanty leads the country in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Saturday was his sixth game of the season with 150 or more yards and three or more touchdowns.
After his big performance against the Spartans, Jeanty is a clear second in the Heisman Trophy race behind Colorado’s Travis Hunter. Hunter, a two-way star, is a -330 favorite while Jeanty is at +350.
Jeanty has remaining games against Wyoming and Oregon State to boost his Heisman resume. The 18th-ranked Buffaloes, who routed Utah 49-24 Saturday, play Kansas and Oklahoma State down the stretch.
“He’s our team leader,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said of Jeanty. “I don’t know if this is different than other schools, but I know it’s uncommon where your best player is also your hardest worker and a guy that loves his team. And his teammates love him. Everybody rallies around him, they rally around the rest of our leaders.
“He’s the best football player in the country, and he’s also a big-time leader and an elite human being.”