Heisman Trophy odds: Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, Dillon Gabriel remain on top
With three regular-season games to go, Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty remains in the thick of the Heisman Trophy race.
In the most recent update from FanDuel, Jeanty is tied with Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel for the second-best Heisman odds at +360. Colorado’s Travis Hunter is the favorite it -115.
Jeanty leads the country in rushing yards (1,734) and rushing touchdowns (23). In last week’s 28-21 victory over Nevada, Jeanty had a career-high 34 carries for 209 yards and three touchdowns.
Jeanty, a junior running back, is widely projected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Hunter, a two-way star who plays wide receiver and cornerback for the Buffaloes, caught nine passes for 99 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win over Texas Tech.
Gabriel is coming off a 183-yard, three-touchdown performance in a blowout win over Maryland.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward entered last week as a Hesiman frontrunner, but his odds plummeted following a 28-23 loss to Georgia Tech. Ward did perform well against the Yellow Jackets, throwing for 348 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke is also in the mix at +1400. A transfer from Ohio, Rourke has thrown for 2,410 yards and 21 touchdowns for the upstart Hoosiers.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is a distant sixth in the Heisman odds at +25000.
No. 13 Boise State (8-1, 5-0 Mountain West Conference) hits the road this week for a matchup with San Jose State (6-3, 3-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time.
Earlier in the week, first-year Spartans coach Ken Niumatalolo said Jeanty is the best college running back he’s seen since Marshall Faulk.
Niumatalolo expects a large crowd at CEFCU Stadium as San Jose State, a 13.5-point underdog, looks to pull off the upset. The Spartans are 4-0 at home this season and 14-2 in their last 16 games at CEFCU Stadium.
“To play them at home is definitely a big bonus for us,” Niumatalolo said. “We’ve played well at home, and we’re going to need everybody. We’re going to need the fans, we’re going to need a home field advantage, all of that, to beat these guys. And we’re going to use it all.
“We definitely respect who they are as a football team. All that they’ve accomplished, all that Jeanty has accomplished. When you watch tape, you can’t help but say ‘wow.’ They are really, really good in all three phases. It’s going to be a tough challenge for us, but we’re accepting it. We’re excited.”