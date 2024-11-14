Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State flips three-star edge Jaden Williams from San Diego State

Williams has 23 sacks this season for Mission Viejo (California)

Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson received a verbal commitment three-star edge rusher Jaden Williams.
Boise State’s momentum on the football field is carrying over to the recruiting game. 

Three-star Mission Viejo (California) edge rusher Jaden Williams flipped his commitment from San Diego State to Boise State, On3’s Hayes Fawcett announced. 

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Williams plays on the defensive line for Mission Viejo. He is rated the No. 79 overall prospect in California by 247Sports and the No. 63 edge rusher nationally. 

Williams was a first-team all-state selection as a junior and received Division 2 defensive player of the year honors after recording 139 total tackles (39.5 for loss), 18.5 sacks and 55 quarterback hurries. He has been just as productive through 10 games this fall with 98 total tackles (40.5 for loss), 23 sacks and 38 hurries. 

Williams’ 23 sacks are tied for ninth in the country this year. 

Mission Viejo (10-0) has a perfect record entering the postseason. The Diablos will take on Centennial (8-2) Friday night in a CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal. 

With the addition of Williams, Boise State now has 21 verbal commitments for the class of 2025. The Broncos are up to No. 67 nationally in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings. 

Here are Boise State’s 21 commits: 

Josiah Alanis, Evergreen (Washington), safety

Ja’Bree Bickham, McKinney (Texas), athlete

Bol Bol, Yelm (Washington), interior offensive lineman 

Quinton Brown, Liberty Christian (Texas), wide receiver 

Dominik Calhoun, Pittsburg (California), athlete

Tahj Crutchfield, Rancho Cucamonga (California), cornerback

Arthur de Boachie, NFL Academy (London, England), cornerback 

Dallyn Grimes, Middleton (Idaho), offensive tackle

Brendon Haygood, Sachse (Texas), running back

Lucien Holland, Inglewood (California), edge rusher

AJ Jones, Vista Murrieta (California), wide receiver 

Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan (Washington), tight end

Hezekiah Millender, Clarke Central (Georgia), quarterback 

Gavin Packer, Skyview (Washington), wide receiver 

Daniil Starykh, Berlin Adler (Berlin, Germany), interior offensive lineman

Stewart Taufa, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), offensive tackle

DeShawn Toilolo, Skyridge (Utah), edge rusher

Jacob Tracy, Yelm (Washington), offensive tackle

Mana Tuioti, Sheldon (Oregon), linebacker 

Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo (California), edge rusher

Qumonte Williams, All Saints Episcopal (Texas), wide receiver 

Boise State, ranked No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoffs rankings, is chasing a CFP berth and first-round bye. 

The Broncos (8-1, 5-0 Mountain West Conference) hit the road this week to play San Jose State (6-3, 3-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time. 

Junior running back Ashton Jeanty is looking to do more damage after running for 209 yards and three touchdowns against Nevada. Jeanty is the nation’s leader in rushing yards (1,734) and rushing touchdowns (23). 

