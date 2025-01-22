How to watch, stream Boise State vs. Colorado State men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions
With its NCAA Tournament hopes fading away, the Boise State men’s basketball team is in desperate need of a victory entering Wednesday’s Mountain West Conference game at Colorado State.
Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time at Moby Arena.
The Broncos (13-6, 5-3) were run out of the building last Friday in an 84-65 loss to league-leading New Mexico (16-4, 8-1) at The Pit. The Lobos led 48-21 at halftime and finished with 29 fast-break points while forcing 17 Boise State turnovers.
“The only thing that I’m disappointed about is the physicality that we allowed them to play with, that we didn’t play with,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said. “Like, come on. We’ve got tough guys, we’re a tough team, and they won the war in the trenches. They hit us before we could ever hit them.”
Boise State is 2.5 games back of New Mexico in the MWC standings. Utah State (16-2, 6-1) and Colorado State (11-7, 5-2) also sit above the Broncos.
After a 5-5 start to open the season, Colorado State is 6-2 overall in its last eight games under head coach Niko Medved.
“They’re settling into their offense now,” Rice said. “A lot of new guys, a lot of changing of the guard. … They run their stuff really, really well. They put a lot of pressure on the rim with their back cuts, and now they’re shooting it (better).”
Senior guard Nique Clifford, a third-team all-MWC selection a season ago, is one of the conference’s best all-around players. The 6-foot-6 Clifford averages 16.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
Fellow senior guard Jalen Lake is the Rams’ No. 2 option at 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
Colorado State reached the NCAA Tournament last season for the second time in three years. Boise State, which needs a victory Wednesday to put itself back on the bubble, has made three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Boise State’s MWC matchup vs. Colorado State.
Boise State vs. Colorado State TV channel, live stream, predictions
Who: Boise State travels to Colorado State for a Mountain West Conference game
When: 6 p.m. Mountain time | Wednesday, Jan. 22
Where: Moby Arena | Fort Collins, Colorado
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
ESPN FPI prediction: Boise State has a 47.1 percent chance to win
Our prediction: Boise State 77, Colorado State 73