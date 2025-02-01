How to watch, stream Boise State vs. Fresno State men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions
For the first time this season, Boise State and Fresno State will meet in men’s basketball.
Tipoff between the Broncos (14-7, 6-4) and Bulldogs (5-16, 1-9) is set for 2 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at ExtraMile Arena.
Fresno State’s lone Mountain West Conference victory came against Air Force (3-18, 0-10), but the Bulldogs have been competitive in recent games under first-year head coach Vance Walberg.
“They are getting better and better and better,” Broncos coach Leon Rice said. “They lost by five to Colorado State, they should’ve beaten Wyoming at Wyoming. Wyoming pulled a miracle 3 to send it into overtime and then won running away in overtime.”
Fresno State ranks seventh in the MWC in scoring at 72.3 points per game but allows a league-worst 81.6 per game on the defensive end. Boise State ranks second among MWC teams in scoring defense (66.9) and third in scoring offense (77.1).
“They are hard to guard,” Rice said of the Bulldogs. “They’ve got a lot of athletic guys who get to the rim, they put a lot of foul pressure on you. They’ve changed their defense and are playing 90 to 95 percent zone.
“We’ve got to be able to handle those two things. Those are probably the two most important things.”
Fresno State is a balanced offensive team as Zaon Collins (12.7 points, 4.5 assists, 2.1 steals), Alex Crawford (12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds), Jalen Weaver (11.8 points, 3.9 rebounds) and Mykell Robinson (10.3 points, 6.2 rebounds) all average in double figures. Robinson has missed the Bulldogs’ last four games due to eligibility concerns.
Leading scorer Amar Augillard left the team in December.
Boise State bounced back from consecutive losses Wednesday night with a 66-56 victory over Nevada.
The Broncos used a defense-forward starting lineup against the Wolf Pack with guards Alvaro Cardenas and RJ Keene II and forwards Tyson Degenhart, Andrew Meadow and Emmanuel Ugbo.
Swingman Javan Buchanan came off the bench to lead Boise State with 19 points while Cardenas (18 points, five assists) and Degenhart (17 points) also had strong games.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Boise State’s MWC matchup with Fresno State.
Boise State vs. Fresno State TV channel, live stream, predictions
Who: Boise State hosts Fresno State for a Mountain West Conference game
When: 2 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Feb. 1
Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Fresno State live on Mountain West Network
TV channel: Mountain West Network
ESPN BPI prediction: Boise State has a 96.7 percent chance to win
Our prediction: Boise State 86, Fresno State 62