KenPom rankings: Boise State dips after lackluster Fresno State win

Broncos are No. 49 in KenPom

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart.
Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart. / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
The Boise State men’s basketball team took a hit in the KenPom rankings following a tougher-than-expected matchup with Fresno State. 

The Broncos (21-8, 13-5) closed Saturday’s road game on a 10-2 run to escape with a 66-61 Mountain West Conference victory. It was the Bulldogs’ (5-24, 1-17) 11th consecutive loss. 

After the poor showing in Fresno, Boise State dropped from No. 44 to No. 49 in the KenPom rankings. The Broncos’ net efficiency rating fell more than half a point from +16.95 to +16.39. 

On the positive side, the Broncos did snag their eighth victory in nine games. Boise State, which sits in a tie for fourth place in the MWC standings with San Diego State (20-7, 13-5), returns to action at 7 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday with a road matchup against Air Force (4-25, 1-17). 

Five MWC teams are bunched between 40th and 57th in KenPom: No. 40 New Mexico (23-6, 15-3), No. 41 San Diego State, Boise State, No. 56 Utah State (24-6, 14-5) and No. 57 Colorado State (20-9, 14-4). The Rams blasted the visiting Aggies, 93-66, Saturday afternoon to seize second place in the standings. 

Utah State leads the conference in offensive rating (16th nationally) while San Diego State (13th) and New Mexico (27th) have the best defenses. 

Boise State is the only MWC team with offensive and defensive ratings inside the top 55. 

Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:

New Mexico

Overall rating: 40

Overall record: 23-6

Net rating: +17.13

Offensive rating: 73

Defensive rating: 27

Strength of schedule: 79

San Diego State

Overall rating: 41

Overall record: 20-7

Net rating: +16.78

Offensive rating: 109

Defensive rating: 13

Strength of schedule: 63

Boise State

Overall rating: 49

Overall record: 21-8

Net rating: +16.39

Offensive rating: 46

Defensive rating: 55

Strength of schedule: 85

Utah State

Overall rating: 56

Overall record: 24-6

Net rating: +14.72

Offensive rating: 16

Defensive rating: 153

Strength of schedule: 80

Colorado State

Overall rating: 57

Overall record: 20-9

Net rating: +14.46

Offensive rating: 60

Defensive rating: 66

Strength of schedule: 88

Nevada

Overall rating: 76

Overall record: 16-13

Net rating: +10.64

Offensive rating: 72

Defensive rating: 95

Strength of schedule: 91

UNLV

Overall rating: 91

Overall record: 16-13

Net rating: +7.77

Offensive rating: 157

Defensive rating: 59

Strength of schedule: 86

San Jose State

Overall rating: 171

Overall record: 13-17

Net rating: -0.61

Offensive rating: 144

Defensive rating: 217

Strength of schedule: 92

Wyoming

Overall rating: 182

Overall record: 12-18

Net rating: -1.45

Offensive rating: 219

Defensive rating: 147

Strength of schedule: 84

Fresno State

Overall rating: 247

Overall record: 5-24

Net rating: -7.09

Offensive rating: 288

Defensive rating: 194

Strength of schedule: 75

Air Force

Overall rating: 304

Overall record: 4-25

Net rating: -12.19

Offensive rating: 309

Defensive rating: 276

Strength of schedule: 97

BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

