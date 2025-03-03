KenPom rankings: Boise State dips after lackluster Fresno State win
The Boise State men’s basketball team took a hit in the KenPom rankings following a tougher-than-expected matchup with Fresno State.
The Broncos (21-8, 13-5) closed Saturday’s road game on a 10-2 run to escape with a 66-61 Mountain West Conference victory. It was the Bulldogs’ (5-24, 1-17) 11th consecutive loss.
After the poor showing in Fresno, Boise State dropped from No. 44 to No. 49 in the KenPom rankings. The Broncos’ net efficiency rating fell more than half a point from +16.95 to +16.39.
On the positive side, the Broncos did snag their eighth victory in nine games. Boise State, which sits in a tie for fourth place in the MWC standings with San Diego State (20-7, 13-5), returns to action at 7 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday with a road matchup against Air Force (4-25, 1-17).
Five MWC teams are bunched between 40th and 57th in KenPom: No. 40 New Mexico (23-6, 15-3), No. 41 San Diego State, Boise State, No. 56 Utah State (24-6, 14-5) and No. 57 Colorado State (20-9, 14-4). The Rams blasted the visiting Aggies, 93-66, Saturday afternoon to seize second place in the standings.
Utah State leads the conference in offensive rating (16th nationally) while San Diego State (13th) and New Mexico (27th) have the best defenses.
Boise State is the only MWC team with offensive and defensive ratings inside the top 55.
Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:
New Mexico
Overall rating: 40
Overall record: 23-6
Net rating: +17.13
Offensive rating: 73
Defensive rating: 27
Strength of schedule: 79
San Diego State
Overall rating: 41
Overall record: 20-7
Net rating: +16.78
Offensive rating: 109
Defensive rating: 13
Strength of schedule: 63
Boise State
Overall rating: 49
Overall record: 21-8
Net rating: +16.39
Offensive rating: 46
Defensive rating: 55
Strength of schedule: 85
Utah State
Overall rating: 56
Overall record: 24-6
Net rating: +14.72
Offensive rating: 16
Defensive rating: 153
Strength of schedule: 80
Colorado State
Overall rating: 57
Overall record: 20-9
Net rating: +14.46
Offensive rating: 60
Defensive rating: 66
Strength of schedule: 88
Nevada
Overall rating: 76
Overall record: 16-13
Net rating: +10.64
Offensive rating: 72
Defensive rating: 95
Strength of schedule: 91
UNLV
Overall rating: 91
Overall record: 16-13
Net rating: +7.77
Offensive rating: 157
Defensive rating: 59
Strength of schedule: 86
San Jose State
Overall rating: 171
Overall record: 13-17
Net rating: -0.61
Offensive rating: 144
Defensive rating: 217
Strength of schedule: 92
Wyoming
Overall rating: 182
Overall record: 12-18
Net rating: -1.45
Offensive rating: 219
Defensive rating: 147
Strength of schedule: 84
Fresno State
Overall rating: 247
Overall record: 5-24
Net rating: -7.09
Offensive rating: 288
Defensive rating: 194
Strength of schedule: 75
Air Force
Overall rating: 304
Overall record: 4-25
Net rating: -12.19
Offensive rating: 309
Defensive rating: 276
Strength of schedule: 97
MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Boise State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.