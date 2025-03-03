NET Rankings update: Five Mountain West teams inside top 60
The Utah State men’s basketball team is getting some much-needed rest after a disastrous two-game stretch.
The Aggies opened last week with an 82-65 loss at Boise State and were then hammered by Colorado State, 93-66.
Despite the dreadful two-game road stretch, Utah State (24-6, 14-5) is still in good shape to earn an NCAA Tournament at-large bid with an NCAA NET Ranking of No. 38, the best in the Mountain West Conference. The Aggies are idle until a 2 p.m. Mountain time Saturday home game against Air Force (4-25, 1-17) to close the regular season.
Boise State (21-8, 13-5), which is 8-1 in its last nine games, sits at No. 43 in the NET Rankings, followed by No. 44 New Mexico (23-6, 15-3), No. 50 San Diego State (20-7, 13-5) and No. 58 Colorado State (20-9, 14-4). The Lobos are one victory away from clinching their first regular-season MWC title since 2012-13.
The Broncos, who remain on the NCAA Tournament bubble, hold a 3-5 record against Quad 1 opponents. Boise State’s record is much better in Quad 2 (4-1).
After surviving a Saturday road game at Fresno State (5-24, 1-17), the Broncos will be back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Air Force in Colorado Springs. Boise State wraps up the regular season at 8 p.m. Friday against Colorado State at ExtraMile Arena.
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
Utah State
NET Ranking: 38
Record: 24-6, 14-5 Q1: 3-3 Q2: 7-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-0
Boise State
NET Ranking: 43
Record: 21-8, 13-5 Q1: 3-5 Q2: 4-1 Q3: 4-2 Q4: 9-0
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 44
Record: 23-6, 15-3 Q1: 4-3 Q2: 7-1 Q3: 1-2 Q4: 10-0
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 50
Record: 20-7, 13-5 Q1: 4-5 Q2: 4-1 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 8-0
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 58
Record: 20-9, 14-4 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 6-2 Q3: 3-2 Q4: 10-0
Nevada
NET Ranking: 71
Record: 16-13, 8-10 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 2-5 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 9-0
UNLV
NET Ranking: 99
Record: 16-13, 10-8 Q1: 1-7 Q2: 2-5 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-1
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 183
Record: 13-17, 6-12 Q1: 0-5 Q2: 1-7 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 6-2
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 189
Record: 12-18, 5-14 Q1: 0-8 Q2: 2-5 Q3: 1-4 Q4: 8-1
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 279
Record: 5-24, 1-17 Q1: 0-8 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 0-5 Q4: 5-4
Air Force
NET Ranking: 316
Record: 4-25, 1-17 Q1: 0-5 Q2: 0-8 Q3: 1-7 Q4: 3-5
MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Boise State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.