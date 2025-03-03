Boise State Broncos ON SI

NET Rankings update: Five Mountain West teams inside top 60

Boise State is No. 43 in NET, second among MWC teams  

Bob Lundeberg

Colorado State guard Nique Clifford knocks the ball away from Utah State guard Ian Martinez.
Colorado State guard Nique Clifford knocks the ball away from Utah State guard Ian Martinez. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Utah State men’s basketball team is getting some much-needed rest after a disastrous two-game stretch.

The Aggies opened last week with an 82-65 loss at Boise State and were then hammered by Colorado State, 93-66. 

Despite the dreadful two-game road stretch, Utah State (24-6, 14-5) is still in good shape to earn an NCAA Tournament at-large bid with an NCAA NET Ranking of No. 38, the best in the Mountain West Conference. The Aggies are idle until a 2 p.m. Mountain time Saturday home game against Air Force (4-25, 1-17) to close the regular season. 

Boise State (21-8, 13-5), which is 8-1 in its last nine games, sits at No. 43 in the NET Rankings, followed by No. 44 New Mexico (23-6, 15-3), No. 50 San Diego State (20-7, 13-5) and No. 58 Colorado State (20-9, 14-4). The Lobos are one victory away from clinching their first regular-season MWC title since 2012-13. 

The Broncos, who remain on the NCAA Tournament bubble, hold a 3-5 record against Quad 1 opponents. Boise State’s record is much better in Quad 2 (4-1).

After surviving a Saturday road game at Fresno State (5-24, 1-17), the Broncos will be back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Air Force in Colorado Springs. Boise State wraps up the regular season at 8 p.m. Friday against Colorado State at ExtraMile Arena. 

Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.

Utah State

NET Ranking: 38

Record: 24-6, 14-5   Q1: 3-3 Q2: 7-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-0

Boise State

NET Ranking: 43

Record: 21-8, 13-5   Q1: 3-5 Q2: 4-1 Q3: 4-2 Q4: 9-0

New Mexico 

NET Ranking: 44

Record: 23-6, 15-3   Q1: 4-3 Q2: 7-1 Q3: 1-2 Q4: 10-0

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 50

Record: 20-7, 13-5   Q1: 4-5 Q2: 4-1 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 8-0

Colorado State 

NET Ranking: 58

Record: 20-9, 14-4   Q1: 1-5 Q2: 6-2 Q3: 3-2 Q4: 10-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 71

Record: 16-13, 8-10    Q1: 1-5 Q2: 2-5 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 9-0

UNLV

NET Ranking: 99

Record: 16-13, 10-8    Q1: 1-7 Q2: 2-5 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-1

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 183

Record: 13-17, 6-12    Q1: 0-5 Q2: 1-7 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 6-2

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 189

Record: 12-18, 5-14    Q1: 0-8 Q2: 2-5 Q3: 1-4 Q4: 8-1

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 279

Record: 5-24, 1-17   Q1: 0-8 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 0-5 Q4: 5-4

Air Force

NET Ranking: 316

Record: 4-25, 1-17   Q1: 0-5 Q2: 0-8 Q3: 1-7 Q4: 3-5

