Mountain West basketball betting odds: New Mexico favored to win regular-season title
Two weeks remain in the Mountain West Conference men’s basketball regular season.
New Mexico (22-5, 14-2), which had its eight-game winning streak snapped last week at Boise State (19-8, 11-5), holds a half-game lead on Utah State (24-4, 14-3) in the MWC standings. The Lobos own a regular-season sweep of the Aggies.
Colorado State (18-9, 12-4), San Diego State (18-7, 11-5) and Boise State are also in the running for the conference title.
Boasting the head-to-head advantage over Utah State, New Mexico is a -800 favorite to win the MWC regular-season crown. The Lobos haven’t claimed a MWC regular-season title since the 2012-13 season.
Utah State is next in the DraftKings betting odds at +500, followed by Colorado State (+8000), Boise State (+25000) and San Diego State (+25000).
New Mexico can take a huge step toward clinching the MWC championship Tuesday night with a road victory over the Aztecs. Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m. Mountain time at Viejas Arena.
The Lobos routed San Diego State in the first meeting between the teams in Albuquerque, 62-48.
Aztecs star freshman center Magoon Gwath is officially questionable for the game due to a hyperextended knee suffered in the opening minutes of the team’s Saturday loss at Utah State. Gwath averages 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.
“The game plan doesn’t change,” New Mexico head coach Richard Pitino said of Gwath’s likely absence. “Obviously he’s an elite shot blocker and that’ll affect the game either way, but they didn’t have him and they almost beat Utah State.”
The Aztecs have been without starting forward Mustapha Amzil (plantar fasciitis) for the last two games. Pitino said Amzil will be a game-time decision Tuesday.
After facing San Diego State, New Mexico has a soft remaining schedule with home matchups against Air Force (4-23, 1-15) and UNLV (14-13, 8-8) sandwiching a road trip to Nevada (15-12, 7-9).
Utah State, meanwhile, has a pair of difficult road games this week at Boise State (8:30 p.m. Wednesday) and Colorado State (2 p.m. Saturday). The Aggies wrap up the regular season at home against Air Force.
Following its matchup with Utah State, the Broncos hit the road to play Fresno State (5-23, 1-16) and Air Force. Boise State then hosts Colorado State in a game that could have MWC Tournament seeding implications.
The Aggies are the reigning MWC regular-season champions. New Mexico won last year’s MWC Tournament title to receive one of the conference’s six bids to the NCAA Tournament.
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.