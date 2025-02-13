Mountain West basketball betting odds: New Mexico heavy favorite to win conference
The New Mexico men’s basketball team only holds a one-game lead in the Mountain West standings, but the Lobos are a considerable favorite to claim the conference title.
Entering Sunday’s showdown with Utah State (22-3, 12-2), New Mexico (21-4, 13-1) is a -400 favorite to win the regular-season MWC championship in the latest odds from DraftKings. The Aggies are next at +300, followed by San Diego State (16-6, 9-4) at +4500, Boise State (17-7, 9-4) at +9000 and Colorado State (15-9, 9-4) at +15000.
The Lobos host Utah State at 2 p.m. Mountain time Sunday. New Mexico won the first meeting between the teams in Logan, 82-63.
San Diego State, which defeated Boise State 76-68 on the road in January, will go for the season sweep of the Broncos at 8 p.m. Saturday.
New Mexico has ripped off seven straight victories after a stunning loss to San Jose State (12-14, 5-9), including blowouts of the Aggies, Boise State and Colorado State. The Lobos haven’t won the MWC regular-season crown since the 2012-13 season.
The winning streak nearly came to an end Wednesday night against Wyoming (11-14, 4-10), but New Mexico rallied back in the second half for a 71-67 victory at The Pit.
“I think you could feel the pressure,” Lobos head coach Richard Pitino said after the game. “It’s that time of the year, and you better learn how to deal with it. It’s great to be playing meaningful games, whether it’s winning the league, whether it’s seeding for the conference tournament, the NCAA Tournament. It’s great, and it’s a privilege.”
Utah State, the reigning MWC champion, has remaining road games against New Mexico, Boise State and Colorado State.
The Broncos were picked to win the MWC in the preseason coaches poll but are a combined 0-4 against the top of the conference. Boise State needs to defeat San Diego State this weekend to have any chance at claiming its first conference title since 2021-22.
San Diego State captured the 2022-23 MWC championship and made it all the way to the NCAA Tournament title game before falling to UConn. The Aztecs also reached the Sweet 16 last year under head coach Brian Dutcher.
Colorado State has never won a MWC regular-season championship.
