Boise State projected spring football depth chart: Offense

Broncos return seven starters on offense, including four linemen 

Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen.
Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Coming off the first College Football Playoff appearance in program history, Boise State will hold its annual spring game on April 19. 

The Broncos finished the 2024 season 12-2 overall while capturing a second straight Mountain West Conference title. Boise State checked in at No. 8 in the final AP Top 25, the Broncos’ highest season-ending ranking since 2011. 

Boise State will have several key players to replace on both sides of the ball, including Heisman Trophy runner-up tailback Ashton Jeanty, leading receiver Cam Camper and star defensive end Ahmed Hassanein

Here is a look at Boise State’s projected depth chart on offense entering spring practice. 

NOTE: This depth chart only includes players enrolled for spring term. 

Offense

Returning starters (7): Quarterback Maddux Madsen; Wide receiver Latrell Caples; Tight end Matt Lauter; Left tackle Kage Casey; Center Mason Randolph; Right guard Roger Carreon; Right tackle Hall Schmidt

Departed starters (4): Running back Ashton Jeanty; Wide receiver Cam Camper; Wide receiver Prince Strachan; Left guard Ben Dooley

Analysis 

Yes, the Broncos will miss Ashton Jeanty, who ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns during his record-smashing junior season. 

But Boise State brings back several key players on offense, including four established starters on the line and five players (Kyle Cox, Zach Holmes, Tyler Keinath, Daylon Metoyer and Jason Steele) with spot-start experience. Keinath and Metoyer appear to be the most obvious candidates to replace Ben Dooley at left guard. 

Promising redshirt freshman Sire Gaines is ready to take over for Jeanty while Breezy Dubar, Dylan Riley and Fresno State transfer Malik Sherrod have all proven to be capable runners. 

Wide receiver is the biggest question mark as Cam Camper and Prince Strachan both exited the program. The Broncos do return starting slot receiver Latrell Caples (38 catches, 473 yards, five touchdowns) and tight end Matt Lauter (47 catches, 619 yards, seven touchdowns), but quarterback Maddux Madsen will need to build chemistry with a new group of receivers. 

Projected depth chart

Quarterback

Maddux Madsen, redshirt junior

Max Cutforth, redshirt sophomore 

Running back

Sire Gaines, redshirt freshman

Malik Sherrod, sixth-year senior OR Breezy Dubar, junior

X receiver

Chris Marshall, redshirt junior 

Cameron Bates, sophomore 

F receiver

Latrell Caples, sixth-year senior

Chase Penry, redshirt senior

Z receiver

Austin Bolt, sixth-year senior 

Ben Ford, redshirt senior 

Tight end

Matt Lauter, redshirt senior

Matt Wagner, redshirt sophomore 

Left tackle

Kage Casey, redshirt junior

Kyle Cox, redshirt sophomore

Left guard

Tyler Keinath, redshirt senior

Miles Walker, redshirt sophomore

Center

Mason Randolph, redshirt senior

Zach Holmes, redshirt senior OR Jason Steele, redshirt sophomore

Right guard

Roger Carreon, redshirt junior 

Jake Steele, redshirt junior 

Right tackle

Hall Schmidt, redshirt junior 

Daylon Metoyer, redshirt junior

