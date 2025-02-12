Boise State projected spring football depth chart: Offense
Coming off the first College Football Playoff appearance in program history, Boise State will hold its annual spring game on April 19.
The Broncos finished the 2024 season 12-2 overall while capturing a second straight Mountain West Conference title. Boise State checked in at No. 8 in the final AP Top 25, the Broncos’ highest season-ending ranking since 2011.
Boise State will have several key players to replace on both sides of the ball, including Heisman Trophy runner-up tailback Ashton Jeanty, leading receiver Cam Camper and star defensive end Ahmed Hassanein.
Here is a look at Boise State’s projected depth chart on offense entering spring practice.
NOTE: This depth chart only includes players enrolled for spring term.
Offense
Returning starters (7): Quarterback Maddux Madsen; Wide receiver Latrell Caples; Tight end Matt Lauter; Left tackle Kage Casey; Center Mason Randolph; Right guard Roger Carreon; Right tackle Hall Schmidt
Departed starters (4): Running back Ashton Jeanty; Wide receiver Cam Camper; Wide receiver Prince Strachan; Left guard Ben Dooley
Analysis
Yes, the Broncos will miss Ashton Jeanty, who ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns during his record-smashing junior season.
But Boise State brings back several key players on offense, including four established starters on the line and five players (Kyle Cox, Zach Holmes, Tyler Keinath, Daylon Metoyer and Jason Steele) with spot-start experience. Keinath and Metoyer appear to be the most obvious candidates to replace Ben Dooley at left guard.
Promising redshirt freshman Sire Gaines is ready to take over for Jeanty while Breezy Dubar, Dylan Riley and Fresno State transfer Malik Sherrod have all proven to be capable runners.
Wide receiver is the biggest question mark as Cam Camper and Prince Strachan both exited the program. The Broncos do return starting slot receiver Latrell Caples (38 catches, 473 yards, five touchdowns) and tight end Matt Lauter (47 catches, 619 yards, seven touchdowns), but quarterback Maddux Madsen will need to build chemistry with a new group of receivers.
Projected depth chart
Quarterback
Maddux Madsen, redshirt junior
Max Cutforth, redshirt sophomore
Running back
Sire Gaines, redshirt freshman
Malik Sherrod, sixth-year senior OR Breezy Dubar, junior
X receiver
Chris Marshall, redshirt junior
Cameron Bates, sophomore
F receiver
Latrell Caples, sixth-year senior
Chase Penry, redshirt senior
Z receiver
Austin Bolt, sixth-year senior
Ben Ford, redshirt senior
Tight end
Matt Lauter, redshirt senior
Matt Wagner, redshirt sophomore
Left tackle
Kage Casey, redshirt junior
Kyle Cox, redshirt sophomore
Left guard
Tyler Keinath, redshirt senior
Miles Walker, redshirt sophomore
Center
Mason Randolph, redshirt senior
Zach Holmes, redshirt senior OR Jason Steele, redshirt sophomore
Right guard
Roger Carreon, redshirt junior
Jake Steele, redshirt junior
Right tackle
Hall Schmidt, redshirt junior
Daylon Metoyer, redshirt junior
