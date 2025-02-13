Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State projected spring football depth chart: Defense

Broncos return seven starters, add depth through portal 

Bob Lundeberg

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen is tackled by Boise State safety Ty Benefield.
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen is tackled by Boise State safety Ty Benefield. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming off the first College Football Playoff appearance in program history, Boise State will hold its annual spring game on April 19. 

The Broncos finished the 2024 season 12-2 overall while capturing a second straight Mountain West Conference title. Boise State checked in at No. 8 in the final AP Top 25, the Broncos’ highest season-ending ranking since 2011. 

Boise State will have several key players to replace on both sides of the ball, including Heisman Trophy runner-up tailback Ashton Jeanty, leading receiver Cam Camper and star defensive end Ahmed Hassanein

We already broke down Boise State’s projected depth chart on offense entering spring practice. Here is a look at the projected defensive depth chart. 

NOTE: This depth chart only includes players enrolled for spring term. 

Defense

Returning starters (7): Defensive tackle Braxton Fely; Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan; Linebacker Marco Notarainni; Linebacker Andrew Simpson; Cornerback A’Marion McCoy; Cornerback Jeremiah Earby; Safety Ty Benefield

Departed starters (4): Defensive end Ahmed Hassanein; Nose tackle Herbert Gums; Safety Alexander Teubner; Nickle Seyi Oladipo

Analysis 

While Boise State does return the majority of its defensive starters, the losses are massive. 

Ahmed Hassanein and Alexander Teubner were team leaders while Herbert Gums and Seyi Oladipo both shined down the stretch for the Broncos. 

Boise State, which led the country in sacks a season ago with 55, should remain strong up front with starters Jayden Virgin-Morgan and Braxton Fely returning and the additions of David Latu, Keanu Mailoto, Dion Washington and Malakai Williams from the transfer portal. 

Starting linebackers Marco Notarainni and Andrew Simpson are also back, along with full-time secondary starters A’Marion McCoy (cornerback), Jeremiah Earby (cornerback) and Ty Benefield (safety). Safety Zion Washington is effectively an eighth returning starter, and Davon Banks is an experienced corner. 

The Broncos also acquired some new secondary talent in Samuel Brooks (junior college), Demetrius Freeney (portal) and Jaylen Webb (junior college). Sherrod Smith, a highly-touted JUCO cornerback from College of San Mateo, is expected to compete for a starting spot when he arrives after spring ball. 

Projected depth chart

Defensive end

Max Stege, junior 

Malakai Williams, redshirt senior

Nose tackle

Dion Washington, redshirt senior

David Latu, redshirt senior OR Keanu Mailoto, redshirt senior

Defensive tackle

Braxton Fely, senior 

Michael Madrie, redshirt sophomore 

Edge rusher

Jayden Virgin-Morgan, redshirt junior

Joseph Marsh, redshirt sophomore 

Mike linebacker

Marco Notarainni, redshirt senior

Jake Ripp, redshirt junior OR Clay Martineau, sophomore 

Will linebacker 

Andrew Simpson, redshirt senior

Chase Martin, junior

Cornerback

A’Marion McCoy, fifth-year senior

Demetrius Freeney, redshirt junior

Cornerback

Jeremiah Earby, senior

Jaylen Webb, junior

Nickel

Davon Banks, redshirt senior

Samuel Brooks, junior

Free safety

Ty Benefield, junior

Boen Phelps, redshirt sophomore 

Strong safety 

Zion Washington, redshirt senior 

Seth Knothe, redshirt junior

