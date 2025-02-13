Boise State projected spring football depth chart: Defense
Coming off the first College Football Playoff appearance in program history, Boise State will hold its annual spring game on April 19.
The Broncos finished the 2024 season 12-2 overall while capturing a second straight Mountain West Conference title. Boise State checked in at No. 8 in the final AP Top 25, the Broncos’ highest season-ending ranking since 2011.
Boise State will have several key players to replace on both sides of the ball, including Heisman Trophy runner-up tailback Ashton Jeanty, leading receiver Cam Camper and star defensive end Ahmed Hassanein.
We already broke down Boise State’s projected depth chart on offense entering spring practice. Here is a look at the projected defensive depth chart.
NOTE: This depth chart only includes players enrolled for spring term.
Defense
Returning starters (7): Defensive tackle Braxton Fely; Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan; Linebacker Marco Notarainni; Linebacker Andrew Simpson; Cornerback A’Marion McCoy; Cornerback Jeremiah Earby; Safety Ty Benefield
Departed starters (4): Defensive end Ahmed Hassanein; Nose tackle Herbert Gums; Safety Alexander Teubner; Nickle Seyi Oladipo
Analysis
While Boise State does return the majority of its defensive starters, the losses are massive.
Ahmed Hassanein and Alexander Teubner were team leaders while Herbert Gums and Seyi Oladipo both shined down the stretch for the Broncos.
Boise State, which led the country in sacks a season ago with 55, should remain strong up front with starters Jayden Virgin-Morgan and Braxton Fely returning and the additions of David Latu, Keanu Mailoto, Dion Washington and Malakai Williams from the transfer portal.
Starting linebackers Marco Notarainni and Andrew Simpson are also back, along with full-time secondary starters A’Marion McCoy (cornerback), Jeremiah Earby (cornerback) and Ty Benefield (safety). Safety Zion Washington is effectively an eighth returning starter, and Davon Banks is an experienced corner.
The Broncos also acquired some new secondary talent in Samuel Brooks (junior college), Demetrius Freeney (portal) and Jaylen Webb (junior college). Sherrod Smith, a highly-touted JUCO cornerback from College of San Mateo, is expected to compete for a starting spot when he arrives after spring ball.
Projected depth chart
Defensive end
Max Stege, junior
Malakai Williams, redshirt senior
Nose tackle
Dion Washington, redshirt senior
David Latu, redshirt senior OR Keanu Mailoto, redshirt senior
Defensive tackle
Braxton Fely, senior
Michael Madrie, redshirt sophomore
Edge rusher
Jayden Virgin-Morgan, redshirt junior
Joseph Marsh, redshirt sophomore
Mike linebacker
Marco Notarainni, redshirt senior
Jake Ripp, redshirt junior OR Clay Martineau, sophomore
Will linebacker
Andrew Simpson, redshirt senior
Chase Martin, junior
Cornerback
A’Marion McCoy, fifth-year senior
Demetrius Freeney, redshirt junior
Cornerback
Jeremiah Earby, senior
Jaylen Webb, junior
Nickel
Davon Banks, redshirt senior
Samuel Brooks, junior
Free safety
Ty Benefield, junior
Boen Phelps, redshirt sophomore
Strong safety
Zion Washington, redshirt senior
Seth Knothe, redshirt junior
