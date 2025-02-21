Mountain West basketball betting odds: New Mexico remains heavy favorite to capture regular-season crown
The New Mexico men’s basketball team suffered its first loss in more than a month Wednesday night at Boise State.
The Broncos got a career-high 32 points from senior forward Tyson Degenhart in an 86-78 victory that snapped the Lobos’ eight-game winning streak.
Despite the loss, New Mexico remains a considerable favorite to claim the Mountain West Conference regular-season title.
The Lobos, who return to action Tuesday night at San Diego State, are a -900 favorite to win the conference. Utah State is next at +700, followed by San Diego State (+3500), Colorado State (+13000) and Boise State (+20000).
New Mexico (22-5, 14-2) holds a one-game lead on Utah State (23-4, 13-3) in the MWC standings with four games remaining. The Lobos own a regular-season sweep of the Aggies.
After playing San Diego State, New Mexico has a favorable remaining schedule with home games against Air Force (3-23, 0-15) and UNLV (14-12, 8-7) sandwiching a road trip to Nevada (15-11, 7-8).
Utah State plays a much tougher schedule down the stretch, beginning with Saturday’s 6 p.m. Mountain time home matchup with the Aztecs. The Aggies then travel to Boise State (18-8, 10-5) and Colorado State (17-9, 11-4) before wrapping up the regular season at home against Air Force.
Boise State and Colorado State are both on the road Saturday with games against Nevada and UNLV, respectively. The Broncos and Wolf Pack will play at 4 p.m. while tipoff at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Utah State is the reigning MWC regular-season champion. New Mexico won last year’s MWC Tournament title to receive one of the conference’s six bids — a new record — to the NCAA Tournament.
The Lobos haven’t won the MWC regular-season crown since the 2012-13 season.
San Diego State captured the 2022-23 MWC title and made it all the way to the NCAA Tournament national championship game before falling to UConn. The Aztecs followed up their Final Four run by reaching the Sweet 16 last year.
The preseason pick to win the MWC, Boise State holds a 1-5 record against the top teams in the conference.
The Broncos have captured two MWC championships under head coach Leon Rice: 2014-15 and 2021-22. Boise State also won the 2022 MWC Tournament title.
Colorado State has never won a MWC regular-season championship.
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Boise State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.