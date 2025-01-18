Boise State 2025 spring football position-by-position preview: Offensive line
Boise State soared to new heights during the 2024 football season.
The Broncos repeated as Mountain West Conference champions and were selected for the College Football Playoff.
Both accomplishments were program firsts for the Broncos, who finished 12-2 overall after falling to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Boise State’s roster will look a bit different next season as star players like running back Ashton Jeanty and defensive end Ahmed Hassanein move on to the NFL.
With spring ball just around the corner, Boise State Broncos on SI is taking a position-by-position look at head coach Spencer Danielson’s roster heading into next season.
We have covered the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends and will wrap up the offensive side of the ball with the offensive line.
Offensive line
Boise State will be experienced up front in 2025 with four returning starters: left tackle Kage Casey, center Mason Randolph, right guard Roger Carreon and right tackle Hall Schmidt.
Casey, a high-end NFL prospect, was a first-team all-Mountain West Conference pick last year and projects to be one of the top linemen in college football next season.
The Broncos do have a big hole to fill at left guard with Ben Dooley exhausting his eligibility. Dooley was also a first-team all-MWC pick a season ago.
“When I look at our offense line, obviously losing Ben Dooley, who is such a big leader and such a big mentality player for us, that is something we’re going to have to look to replace,” head coach Spencer Danielson said. “And we’ve got answers for it.”
Daylon Metoyer made two starts for the Broncos last season and could slide over to left guard. The 6-foot-4, 331-pound Metoyer is also comfortable at right tackle.
Fellow returnees Kyle Cox and Jason Steele also earned starts a season ago as Carreon and Randolph both missed significant time due to injury.
Another name to watch is Ohio State transfer Miles Walker, a 6-foot-5, 317-pound sophomore-to-be. Walker was rated the nation’s No. 501 overall prospect in the 247Sports class of 2023 composite rankings coming out of Connecticut’s Brunswick School.
“I’m so excited for the group we have coming back offensive line-wise,” Danielson said. “What we will be able to do in the run game and protection-wise with only losing one offensive lineman is very exciting for me.
“We have a great group, and great leadership in that room, too. Mason Randolph, Roger Carreon and Kage Casey — three of the top leaders on our team last season — are coming back, pushing that standard.”