NET Rankings update: Boise State remains inside top 50
Two of the top three Mountain West Conference teams in the NCAA NET Rankings will meet Wednesday night in Boise.
New Mexico (22-4, 14-1) and Boise State (17-8, 9-5) are set for an 8 p.m. tipoff at ExtraMile Arena. The Lobos are riding an eight-game winning streak while the Broncos are coming off a 64-47 loss at San Diego State (18-6, 11-4).
New Mexico is the highest-ranked MWC team in the NET at No. 37. Utah State (22-4, 12-3), which trails the Lobos by two games in the conference standings, is next at No. 38, followed by No. 47 Boise State, No. 48 San Diego State and No. 68 Colorado State (17-9, 11-4).
The Broncos are 0-5 against conference opponents above them in the standings entering Wednesday's showdown with New Mexico. The Lobos won the first meeting in Albuquerque, 84-65.
“We’re a very different team than the one that played at New Mexico a month ago,” Broncos point guard Alvaro Cardenas said. “I think we’re much better defensively. Even the other day against San Diego State, they only scored (64 points), which isn’t horrible.”
Boise State holds a 2-5 record against Quad 1 opponents in the NET Rankings.
To have any chance at securing an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, the Broncos need to win their final six regular-season games and have a strong showing at the MWC Tournament.
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 37
Record: 22-4, 14-1 Q1: 3-1 Q2: 8-1 Q3: 1-1 Q4: 9-1
Utah State
NET Ranking: 38
Record: 22-4, 12-3 Q1: 3-1 Q2: 6-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 8-0
Boise State
NET Ranking: 47
Record: 17-8, 9-5 Q1: 2-5 Q2: 2-2 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 8-1
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 48
Record: 18-6, 11-4 Q1: 4-4 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 8-0
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 68
Record: 17-9, 11-4 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 4-3 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 9-0
Nevada
NET Ranking: 73
Record: 15-11, 7-8 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 1-3 Q3: 5-3 Q4: 8-0
UNLV
NET Ranking: 106
Record: 14-12, 8-7 Q1: 1-7 Q2: 1-4 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 10-1
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 168
Record: 12-15, 5-10 Q1: 0-5 Q2: 1-6 Q3: 3-2 Q4: 6-2
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 181
Record: 12-15, 5-11 Q1: 0-7 Q2: 2-4 Q3: 1-4 Q4: 8-0
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 279
Record: 5-22, 1-15 Q1: 0-8 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 0-4 Q4: 5-3
Air Force
NET Ranking: 317
Record: 3-23, 0-15 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-6 Q3: 1-8 Q4: 2-5