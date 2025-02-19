NET Rankings update: Boise State remains inside top 50

Boise State Broncos ON SI

Broncos, New Mexico to meet Wednesday in Mountain West play

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos forward Andrew Meadow.
Boise State Broncos forward Andrew Meadow.

Two of the top three Mountain West Conference teams in the NCAA NET Rankings will meet Wednesday night in Boise.

New Mexico (22-4, 14-1) and Boise State (17-8, 9-5) are set for an 8 p.m. tipoff at ExtraMile Arena. The Lobos are riding an eight-game winning streak while the Broncos are coming off a 64-47 loss at San Diego State (18-6, 11-4). 

New Mexico is the highest-ranked MWC team in the NET at No. 37. Utah State (22-4, 12-3), which trails the Lobos by two games in the conference standings, is next at No. 38, followed by No. 47 Boise State, No. 48 San Diego State and No. 68 Colorado State (17-9, 11-4). 

The Broncos are 0-5 against conference opponents above them in the standings entering Wednesday's showdown with New Mexico. The Lobos won the first meeting in Albuquerque, 84-65. 

“We’re a very different team than the one that played at New Mexico a month ago,” Broncos point guard Alvaro Cardenas said. “I think we’re much better defensively. Even the other day against San Diego State, they only scored (64 points), which isn’t horrible.”

Boise State holds a 2-5 record against Quad 1 opponents in the NET Rankings. 

To have any chance at securing an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, the Broncos need to win their final six regular-season games and have a strong showing at the MWC Tournament. 

Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.

New Mexico 

NET Ranking: 37

Record: 22-4, 14-1   Q1: 3-1 Q2: 8-1 Q3: 1-1 Q4: 9-1

Utah State

NET Ranking: 38

Record: 22-4, 12-3   Q1: 3-1 Q2: 6-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 8-0

Boise State

NET Ranking: 47

Record: 17-8, 9-5   Q1: 2-5 Q2: 2-2 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 8-1

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 48

Record: 18-6, 11-4   Q1: 4-4 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 8-0

Colorado State 

NET Ranking: 68

Record: 17-9, 11-4   Q1: 1-5 Q2: 4-3 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 9-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 73

Record: 15-11, 7-8    Q1: 1-5 Q2: 1-3 Q3: 5-3 Q4: 8-0

UNLV

NET Ranking: 106

Record: 14-12, 8-7    Q1: 1-7 Q2: 1-4 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 10-1

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 168

Record: 12-15, 5-10    Q1: 0-5 Q2: 1-6 Q3: 3-2 Q4: 6-2

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 181

Record: 12-15, 5-11    Q1: 0-7 Q2: 2-4 Q3: 1-4 Q4: 8-0

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 279

Record: 5-22, 1-15   Q1: 0-8 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 0-4 Q4: 5-3

Air Force

NET Ranking: 317

Record: 3-23, 0-15   Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-6 Q3: 1-8 Q4: 2-5

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

