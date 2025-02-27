Boise State Broncos ON SI

NET Rankings update: Boise State rises after Utah State blowout

Broncos up to No. 43 in NET, second among Mountain West teams 

Bob Lundeberg

The Boise State men’s basketball team secured another massive Mountain West Conference home victory Wednesday night.

One week after slaying New Mexico, the Broncos took apart Utah State in an 82-65 rout at Extra Mile Arena.

Boise State (20-8, 12-5), which has won three straight games and seven of its last eight, is up to No. 43 in the NCAA NET Rankings. The Broncos are 3-5 in Quad 1 games but hold a 4-1 record in Quad 2. 

Utah State (24-5, 14-4) is the MWC’s top team in the NET at No. 34, followed by Boise State, No. 44 New Mexico (22-6, 14-3), No. 49 San Diego State (19-7, 12-5), No. 61 Colorado State (19-9, 13-4) and No. 71 Nevada (16-12, 8-9). No other MWC teams are inside the top 100 of the NET. 

New Mexico is in good shape to win the MWC regular-season crown heading into Saturday’s noon Mountain time home matchup with Air Force (4-24, 1-16). The Lobos own the head-to-head tiebreaker with Utah State and play Nevada and UNLV (15-13, 9-8) down the stretch. 

The Aggies are at Colorado State this weekend before wrapping up the regular season against Air Force. 

Boise State, an NCAA Tournament bubble team, has back-to-back road games against Fresno State (5-23, 1-16) and Air Force followed by a home matchup with Colorado State. 

Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.

Utah State

NET Ranking: 34

Record: 24-5, 14-4   Q1: 3-2 Q2: 7-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-0

Boise State

NET Ranking: 43

Record: 20-8, 12-5   Q1: 3-5 Q2: 4-1 Q3: 4-2 Q4: 8-0

New Mexico 

NET Ranking: 44

Record: 22-6, 14-3   Q1: 4-3 Q2: 7-1 Q3: 1-2 Q4: 9-0

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 49

Record: 19-7, 12-5   Q1: 4-5 Q2: 4-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 8-0

Colorado State 

NET Ranking: 61

Record: 19-9, 13-4   Q1: 1-5 Q2: 5-3 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 10-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 71

Record: 16-12, 8-9    Q1: 1-5 Q2: 2-4 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 9-0

UNLV

NET Ranking: 103

Record: 15-13, 9-8    Q1: 1-7 Q2: 1-5 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-1

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 177

Record: 13-17, 6-12    Q1: 0-6 Q2: 1-6 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 6-2

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 191

Record: 12-17, 5-13    Q1: 0-8 Q2: 2-4 Q3: 1-4 Q4: 8-1

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 279

Record: 5-23, 1-16   Q1: 0-8 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 0-5 Q4: 5-3

Air Force

NET Ranking: 316

Record: 4-24, 1-16   Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-8 Q3: 1-7 Q4: 3-5

