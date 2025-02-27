NET Rankings update: Boise State rises after Utah State blowout
The Boise State men’s basketball team secured another massive Mountain West Conference home victory Wednesday night.
One week after slaying New Mexico, the Broncos took apart Utah State in an 82-65 rout at Extra Mile Arena.
Boise State (20-8, 12-5), which has won three straight games and seven of its last eight, is up to No. 43 in the NCAA NET Rankings. The Broncos are 3-5 in Quad 1 games but hold a 4-1 record in Quad 2.
Utah State (24-5, 14-4) is the MWC’s top team in the NET at No. 34, followed by Boise State, No. 44 New Mexico (22-6, 14-3), No. 49 San Diego State (19-7, 12-5), No. 61 Colorado State (19-9, 13-4) and No. 71 Nevada (16-12, 8-9). No other MWC teams are inside the top 100 of the NET.
New Mexico is in good shape to win the MWC regular-season crown heading into Saturday’s noon Mountain time home matchup with Air Force (4-24, 1-16). The Lobos own the head-to-head tiebreaker with Utah State and play Nevada and UNLV (15-13, 9-8) down the stretch.
The Aggies are at Colorado State this weekend before wrapping up the regular season against Air Force.
Boise State, an NCAA Tournament bubble team, has back-to-back road games against Fresno State (5-23, 1-16) and Air Force followed by a home matchup with Colorado State.
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
Utah State
NET Ranking: 34
Record: 24-5, 14-4 Q1: 3-2 Q2: 7-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-0
Boise State
NET Ranking: 43
Record: 20-8, 12-5 Q1: 3-5 Q2: 4-1 Q3: 4-2 Q4: 8-0
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 44
Record: 22-6, 14-3 Q1: 4-3 Q2: 7-1 Q3: 1-2 Q4: 9-0
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 49
Record: 19-7, 12-5 Q1: 4-5 Q2: 4-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 8-0
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 61
Record: 19-9, 13-4 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 5-3 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 10-0
Nevada
NET Ranking: 71
Record: 16-12, 8-9 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 2-4 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 9-0
UNLV
NET Ranking: 103
Record: 15-13, 9-8 Q1: 1-7 Q2: 1-5 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-1
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 177
Record: 13-17, 6-12 Q1: 0-6 Q2: 1-6 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 6-2
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 191
Record: 12-17, 5-13 Q1: 0-8 Q2: 2-4 Q3: 1-4 Q4: 8-1
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 279
Record: 5-23, 1-16 Q1: 0-8 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 0-5 Q4: 5-3
Air Force
NET Ranking: 316
Record: 4-24, 1-16 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-8 Q3: 1-7 Q4: 3-5