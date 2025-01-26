Cam Camper, Boise State’s leading receiver, declares for NFL Draft
Boise State will have two new starters at wide receiver for the 2025 football season.
Saturday night, Broncos leading receiver Cam Camper announced on X that he is declaring for the NFL Draft.
Camper was Maddux Madsen’s favorite target last season, catching 58 passes for 903 yards and four touchdowns. He recorded three catches for 66 yards in Boise State’s College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl loss to Penn State.
A graduate of Lancaster High School in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Camper played two seasons at Trinity Valley Community College before transferring to Indiana. In two years with the Hoosiers, Camper had 63 catches for 881 yards and three touchdowns.
After a coaching change at Indiana, Camper entered the portal for a second time and landed at Boise State. He played a major role in leading the Broncos to a 12-2 overall record and a second consecutive Mountain West Conference title.
Camper started at Z receiver in Boise State’s run-heavy offense that featured Heisman Trophy runner-up tailback Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty, who ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior, declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month.
The Broncos also lost starting X receiver Prince Strachan to the transfer portal. Strachan, who is now at USC, had 25 catches for 304 yards and one touchdown last year.
Boise State does return slot receiver Latrell Caples (38 catches, 473 yards, five touchdowns), tight end Matt Lauter (47 catches, 619 yards, seven touchdowns), No. 4 receiver Austin Bolt (16 catches, 196 yards, four touchdowns), highly-touted prospect Chris Marshall and others.
Camper, a fifth-year senior in 2024, potentially had the option to return for another season due to an NCAA waiver granting additional eligibility to former junior college players. Starting cornerback A’Marion McCoy is taking advantage of the waiver to play for the Broncos in 2025 as a fifth-year senior.
When asked about Camper and McCoy during a January press conference, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson indicated that Camper’s return was up in the air.
“Cam Camper is in a different situation (than McCoy) because this last year was his fifth year in college and next year would be his sixth year,” Danielson said. “So we’re still working through that with Cam. I talk with Cam a lot, and he’s working through (declaring for the NFL Draft) or coming back, but to come back there are still some things we’re working through with the NCAA. It’s not as simple as A’Marion’s situation.”