New Mexico, Utah State pick up big Mountain West Conference men’s basketball victories
New Mexico and No. 25 Utah State increased their stranglehold on the Mountain West Conference men’s basketball race Saturday with a pair of impressive home victories.
The Aggies (16-1, 6-0 MWC) trailed by 13 points early in the second half against Boise State (12-5, 4-2) before roaring back for an 81-79 victory. Ian Martinez converted a late four-point play that nearly blew the roof off Smith Spectrum.
Earlier in the day, New Mexico (14-3, 6-0) also took advantage of an electric crowd at The Pit in a 62-48 suffocation of San Diego State (10-4, 3-2).
The Lobos and Aggies are two full games clear of Boise State — and 2.5 ahead of the Aztecs — in the Mountain West standings. Colorado State (10-6, 4-1), which smashed UNLV (9-7, 3-2) on Saturday, sits alone in third place.
Entering Saturday, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi only had two Mountain West teams in his NCAA Tournament field of 68: Utah State (seven seed) and San Diego State (eight seed). No MWC teams cracked Lunardi’s next eight out.
The MWC received six NCAA Tournament bids last season.
New Mexico should move into at-large consideration with Saturday’s convincing win over the Aztecs. Junior guard Donovan Dent, who averages 19.1 points, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game, is a top contender to win Mountain West Player of the Year.
Martinez is also a strong candidate in the MWC Player of the Year race at 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists. The senior guard scored or assisted on 12 of Utah State’s final 13 points in Saturday’s instant classic.
After knocking off Boise State, Utah State moved up to No. 29 in the NCAA Net Rankings. San Diego State dropped to No. 41, followed by Boise State (No. 52) and New Mexico (No. 58). Nevada (9-7, 1-4), which defeated Fresno State 77-66 Saturday for its first MWC win of the season, is still within striking distance at No. 64.
All five teams are in the top 61 of the KenPom rankings: San Diego State (No. 36), Utah State (42), Boise State (57), New Mexico (58) and Nevada (61).
Boise State can put itself back into NCAA Tournament contention with a victory at New Mexico next week. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Mountain time Friday night at The Pit.
Before heading to Albuquerque, the Broncos will host Wyoming (9-7, 2-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Boise State defeated the Cowboys 67-58 on New Year’s Eve in Laramie.