Report: NCAA considering rule change to allow fifth year of eligibility
More changes could be coming to college sports.
Friday morning, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported that the NCAA is considering a new rule that would grant players five seasons of eligibility instead of four in all sports.
The topic will be discussed by the NCAA early this year, according to Rothstein.
Under the current rules, athletes are allowed to play four seasons during a five-year period. This was extended to six years for athletes who had their careers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Changing the NCAA eligibility rules from four years to five is not a new idea.
Way back in 2014, then-Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher said that all athletes should have five years of eligibility.
“For some reason, it’s never grabbed ahold. I don’t know the downside,” Fisher said. “Our coaches kind of like it. There aren’t many who are against it, I’ll tell you that.”
Fisher felt the extra year of eligibility would benefit the development of young players.
“(A freshman) isn’t ready at the beginning of the year, but you have to make that decision (to redshirt) by Game 5 or 6,” he said. “Maybe by games by eight, nine or 10 he’s developed himself to go in there and give you 10, 12, 14 plays a game.
“At the end of that season when those freshmen are ready to play and can help you on special teams or get 10 reps a game, it takes the pressure off a guy who’s banged up and bruised up. The longer you go in these seasons, the more you have to look at those things as a health issue.”
USC head coach Lincoln Riley had similar thoughts this October.
“I think guys should have five years,” Riley said. “Do whatever you want, play as much as you want or as little as you want, and the only way you get an extra one is if you have two season-ending injuries and miss the whole season.”
The news comes in the wake of a recent lawsuit filed by Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia against the NCAA.
Back in December, a federal judge in Tennessee granted an injunction that will allow Pavia the opportunity to pursue another year of eligibility.
In a lawsuit filed in November, Pavia’s lawyers said that the NCAA’s eligibility rules are a violation of antitrust law. Pavia argued that he was unable to profit off his name, image and likeness during his two seasons playing at the junior college level for New Mexico Military Institute.
Pavia believes that his seasons at the junior college level, which falls outside of NCAA jurisdiction, should not count against his NCAA eligibility.
In late December, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved a blanket waiver granting an additional year of eligibility to all former junior college players. The waiver only applies to the 2025-26 season for athletes who competed at a non-NCAA school for at least one year and have exhausted their NCAA eligibility. In the memo, the NCAA also stated that it has filed a notice of appeal to the Pavia ruling.
The final ruling in Pavia’s case is expected to come this year.
