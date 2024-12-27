Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson: ‘What we did this year is not going to be enough going forward’
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson is thrilled with the level of support the football program receives from the university, fans and community.
Danielson also acknowledged that even more assistance will be required if Boise State aims to be an annual player in the College Football Playoff.
“With the success comes continuing to push the needle,” Danielson said during Monday’s press conference ahead of the Fiesta Bowl. The third-seeded Broncos (12-1) will take on No. 6 Penn State (12-2) in a CFP quarterfinal on New Year’s Eve.
“That’s my call to our supporters, to our administration, to the state, that ‘Hey, we have more than enough this season.’ But it is something for me to use this and sound the horn that we do continue to need more. We do. And for us to continue to push forward where college football is, for our staff, for our players … we need to grow our staff salaries. We need to. We have to push the needle on the collective and the NIL space for our players. They deserve it. So that is something I’m very open about, because we have the resources in this community (to do that).
“What we did this year is not going to be enough going forward. It’s no different a year from now. We’ve got to continue to push the needle. … I’m not saying we’ve got to get all the way to where these other schools might be, but we’ve got to get closer.”
Boise State’s The Horseshoe Collective did enough last offseason to retain star tailback Ashton Jeanty, who reportedly turned down seven-figure NIL deals to remain with the Broncos. Jeanty has 344 carries for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns this year, leading the nation in all three categories en route to Heisman Trophy runner-up honors.
Boise State is paying its 10 on-field assistant coaches a combined $2.86 million in 2024, a figure Danielson would like to see increased moving forward.
Earlier this month, the Idaho State Board of Education approved a new five-year contract for athletic director Jeramiah Dickey worth up to $3.2 million. Dickey is also working on a new contract for Danielson, who signed a five-year, $6.5 million deal last offseason.
“I have so much support,” Danielson said. “I really, truly believe we have the best athletic director in the country in Jeramiah Dickey. It’s never ‘No, I can’t do that’ from him. It’s always ‘We’ll figure it out, we’ll find a way. Keep pushing forward.’
“I am supported by our administration, supported by our staff, by our players, by the community. … We might not have what everybody else has, but we definitely have enough. And we’re going to continue to push forward.”