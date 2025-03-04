Where to watch, stream Boise State vs. Air Force men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions
The Boise State men’s basketball team received a tougher-than-expected test last weekend at Fresno State.
With two games remaining in the Mountain West Conference regular season, the Broncos (21-8, 13-5) are hoping to put together a better performance Tuesday night at struggling Air Force (4-25, 1-17).
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time at Clune Arena.
“We just have to go play our best,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said. “When we play our best, I don’t think people can hang with us. But it’s easier said than done to do it every single night.”
The Broncos were far from their best against Fresno State (5-24, 1-17), needing a late rally to secure a 66-61 come-from-behind victory. It was the Bulldogs’ 11th consecutive loss.
Air Force dropped its first 15 MWC games before taking down Fresno State in overtime, 72-69. The Falcons were routed in their next two games against New Mexico (23-6, 15-3) and Colorado State (20-9, 14-4), the top two teams in the MWC standings.
Sitting at 7,080 feet above sea level, Clune Arena is the second-highest venue in the MWC behind Wyoming’s Arena-Auditorium (7,220 feet).
“That’s where we’re going to need our depth,” Rice said.
Senior forward Tyson Degenhart leads the Broncos at 18.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Sophomore forward Andrew Meadow has scored 17 or more points in three straight games and averages 12.2 points and 4.3 rebounds.
Point guard Alvaro Cardenas (11.8 points, 6.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals) and forward Javan Buchanan (10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds) have also been consistent performers for the Broncos, who enter Tuesday on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Senior guard Ethan Taylor is the Falcons’ go-to player at 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals.
Here are details on where to watch, stream and follow Boise State’s MWC matchup with Air Force.
Boise State vs. Air Force TV channel, live stream, betting odds, predictions
Who: Boise State travels to Air Force in MWC play
When: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, March 4
Where: Clune Arena | Colorado Springs, Colorado
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Air Force live on Mountain West Network
TV channel: Mountain West Network
Betting odds: Boise State -15.5
ESPN BPI prediction: Boise State has a 93.3 percent chance to win
Our prediction: Boise State 78, Air Force 57
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
