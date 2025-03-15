Where to watch, stream Boise State vs. Colorado State men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions
An automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament will be on the line Saturday afternoon when the Boise State men’s basketball team takes on Colorado State in the Mountain West Tournament championship game.
Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Mountain time at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
The fifth-seeded Broncos (24-9) secured their spot in the title game with consecutive come-from-behind victories over No. 4 San Diego State (21-9) and top-seeded New Mexico (26-7).
Boise State out-scored the Aztecs 40-19 over the final 21-plus minutes to earn a 62-52 win. One day later, the Broncos overcame a 34-28 halftime deficit to defeat the Lobos, 72-69.
“What a special group I have,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said after Friday’s New Mexico win. “I know that already, but the world gets to see what I see. And what I see is a bunch of guys that are just built differently as far as … they can face adversity, and they don’t fold.”
Second-seeded Colorado State (23-9) enters the title game as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Rams jumped out to a 28-point lead in their semifinal against No. 3 Utah State (26-7) and held on for an 83-72 victory, extending their winning streak to nine games.
Colorado State hasn’t lost since a Feb. 11 road matchup with Utah State. During the streak, the Rams own two victories over the Aggies and an 83-73 road win at Boise State to close the regular season.
The Broncos are 0-2 against Colorado State this season.
Senior forward Tyson Degenhart leads the Broncos at 17.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Degenhart became Boise State’s all-time leading scorer during the New Mexico win.
Sophomore forward Andrew Meadow averages 12.7 points and 4.5 rebounds. Meadow has recorded double-digit points in seven consecutive games.
Senior point guard Alvaro Cardenas is the top passer in the MWC at 6.9 assists per game. Cardenas also averages 12 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
For Colorado State, it’s all about do-everything guard Nique Clifford. The senior torched Boise State for a career-high 36 points last week and leads the team at 18.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals.
Fellow guards Jalen Lake (11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, two assists) and Kyan Evans (10.5 points, three rebounds, 3.1 assists) are also impact players for the Rams.
Colorado State last won the MWC Tournament title in 2003. Boise State’s lone tournament title came in 2022.
The Broncos and Rams are both squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Boise State vs. Colorado State TV channel, live stream, betting odds, predictions
Who: Boise State and Colorado State play for MWC Tournament title, NCAA Tournament automatic bid
When: 4 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, March 15
Where: Thomas & Mack Center | Las Vegas, Nevada
TV channel: CBS
TV channel: CBS
Betting odds: Boise State -1
ESPN BPI prediction: Boise State has a 53.9 percent chance to win
Our prediction: Boise State 68, Colorado State 66
