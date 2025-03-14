Where to watch, stream Boise State vs. New Mexico men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions
The Boise State men’s basketball team is two victories away from punching its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.
After taking down No. 4 San Diego State (21-9) in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals, the fifth-seed Broncos (23-9) will look to pull the upset Friday night against No. 1 New Mexico (26-6). Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Mountain time at Las Vegas’ Thomas & Mack Center.
The Lobos are coming off a 63-52 victory over No. 8 San Jose State (15-19, 7-13). New Mexico is the defending MWC Tournament champion.
Boise State dominated the glass against San Diego State, winning the rebounding battle 40-28 while grabbing 13 offensive boards. The Aztecs scored just 19 second-half points and didn’t make a field goal during the final 9:11 of play.
“It was a heck of an effort by our team,” Broncos senior forward Tyson Degenhart said. “It was a great game plan by our coaches. I think all of us felt very, very prepared with what they were going to run. Whenever something was called, we had an idea of what it was going to be. We did a great job of just flying around.
“Our effort was tremendous on the glass, especially in the second half.”
To combat San Diego State’s strong interior defense, Boise State matched the program record with 40 3-point attempts. The Broncos finished 11 of 40 from long range.
“Our mindset was when we have an open shot, we were going to take it every time,” said senior point guard Alvaro Cardenas, who made 4 of his 13 3-point attempts.
In Friday morning’s NCAA Tournament projection from CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm, Boise State and San Diego State were among the last four teams included in the field of 68. Palm had New Mexico and third-seeded Utah State (26-6) listed as nine seeds; No. 2 Colorado State (23-9) was the third team left out.
Boise State vs. New Mexico TV channel, live stream, betting odds, predictions
Who: Boise State and New Mexico meet at MWC Tournament
When: 7:30 p.m. Mountain time | Friday, March 14
Where: Thomas & Mack Center | Las Vegas, Nevada
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. New Mexico live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Betting odds: New Mexico -1.5
ESPN BPI prediction: Boise State has a 50.9 percent chance to win
Our prediction: New Mexico 72, Boise State 66
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
