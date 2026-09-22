Former Boise State star shows off unexpected skill in NFL Week 2

After piling up 147 yards from scrimmage in a Week 1 victory over the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty didn’t have as much running room on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The former Boise State star ended the game with 21 carries for 48 yards and four receptions for 15 yards. The Raiders got three touchdown passes from quarterback Kirk Cousins en route to a 26-14 road upset of the Chargers.

With the Chargers leading 14-10 midway through the third quarter, Jeanty helped the Raiders regain the lead by showing off his throwing arm.

Jeanty received a toss from Cousins before throwing an overhand strike back to the quarterback in a modified flea-flicker. Cousins then hit Dareke Young for a 27-yard gain to put the Raiders in the red zone.

The Raiders went on to score a touchdown and close the game on a 16-0 run, improving to 2-0 for the season.

Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

John Bates, tight end, Washington Commanders

Bates started at tight end and recorded no stats in the Commanders’ 37-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Kage Casey, offensive line, Denver Broncos

For the second straight week, Casey was not active for the Broncos.

Ezra Cleveland, offensive line, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cleveland started at left guard in the Jaguars’ 20-13 road loss to the Denver Broncos.

Ahmed Hassanein, defensive line, Detroit Lions

Just like Casey, Hassanein was once again inactive for the Lions during the team’s 41-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

George Holani, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Holani had four carries for 13 yards, one reception for two yards and one tackle in a 31-7 road victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Ashton Jeanty, running back, Las Vegas Raiders

Jeanty had 21 carries for 48 yards and four receptions for 15 yards in a 26-14 road upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The running back also had a nice tackle following a Kirk Cousins interception.

DeMarcus Lawrence, edge rusher, Seattle Seahawks

Lawrence recorded one pass breakup in the victory over the Cardinals.

Khalil Shakir, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills

Shakir had three receptions for 38 yards and one kickoff return for 11 yards in the Bills’ Thursday Night Football victory over the Lions.

JL Skinner, safety, Denver Broncos

Skinner recorded one total tackle in the Broncos’ 20-13 come-from-behind victory over the Jaguars.