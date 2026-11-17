It was a bittersweet trip to Munich, Germany for the Detroit Lions last week.

The Lions improved to 7-2 with a dominant 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots but lost star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in the process. Hutchinson tore his ACL while celebrating a sack of Drake Maye, who was also injured on the play.

Hutchinson has 52 quarterback pressures and six sacks this season.

With Hutchinson sidelined, the Lions could turn to second-year defensive end Ahmed Hassanein.

Hassanein, a sixth-round draft pick out of Boise State in 2025, did not play as a rookie following a training camp injury and has been inactive for every game this season.

Last week, Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said “Ahmed has done a tremendous job. … Ahmed has progressed here through not only training camp, but the course of the season.”

Expect Hassanein to be on the 46-man active roster for the Lions’ matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season.

John Bates, tight end, Washington Commanders

Bates did not record a statistic in a 24-21 road victory over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

Kage Casey, offensive line, Denver Broncos

Casey and the Broncos had a bye week.

Ezra Cleveland, offensive line, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cleveland started at left guard in a 40-23 road victory over the Tennessee Titans.

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Ahmed Hassanein, defensive line, Detroit Lions

For the ninth consecutive game, Hassanein was inactive as the Lions earned a 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany.

George Holani, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Holani suffered an MCL sprain in a 21-13 road victory over the Las Vegas Raiders and is considered week-to-week. Holani did not record a statistic in the game before leaving in the first quarter.

Ashton Jeanty, running back, Las Vegas Raiders

Jeanty had four receptions for 46 yards—including a 38-yarder—with nine carries for 18 yards in the loss to the Seahawks.

DeMarcus Lawrence, edge rusher, Seattle Seahawks

Lawrence had a monster game against the Raiders with six total tackles (two for loss) and a sack.

Scott Matlock, fullback/defensive line, Los Angeles Chargers

While playing fullback, Matlock pulled running back Omarion Hampton into the end zone on fourth-and-goal for a key touchdown in the Chargers’ 23-20 road win over the Baltimore on Monday Night Football. It was the Chargers’ first victory of the season.

Chargers FB Scott Matlock simply decided the Chargers were going to score this play🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/64bNLOKVzs — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) November 17, 2026

Khalil Shakir, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills

Shakir had two receptions for 26 yards in a 31-12 road rout of the New York Jets.

JL Skinner, safety, Denver Broncos

Skinner’s Broncos had a bye during Week 10.