Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, threw his first career touchdown pass in Sunday’s 38-24 road loss to the Denver Broncos.

Late in the second quarter, Mendoza hit running back Ashton Jeanty in stride on a wheel route. The former Boise State star did the rest for a 68-yard touchdown, the first of three on the day for Mendoza.

Fernando Mendoza throws his FIRST career passing TD 🔥



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Jeanty had his best game of the season on Sunday with 169 yards of total offense. He led the team in rushing (11 carries, 79 yards) and receiving (five catches, 90 yards, one touchdown) with star tight end Brock Bowers sidelined.

According to Next Gen Stats, Jeanty hit a top speed of 21.38 miles per hour during a 46-yard carry in the second quarter. It was Jeanty’s fastest speed of the season, signaling that the second-year player is getting healthier after suffering a preseason ankle injury.

For the season, Jeanty has 55 receptions for 346 yards and five touchdowns with 134 carries for 459 yards and one TD.

Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season.

John Bates, tight end, Washington Commanders

Bates did not record a statistic and was flagged for holding as the Commanders earned an impressive 22-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Kage Casey, offensive line, Denver Broncos

For the 10th consecutive game, Casey was inactive as the Broncos defeated the Las Vegas Raiders at home, 38-24.

Ezra Cleveland, offensive line, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cleveland started at left guard in a 23-18 road loss to the New York Giants.

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Ahmed Hassanein, defensive line, Detroit Lions

Making his NFL debut, Hassanein played 12 snaps and recorded an assisted tackle in a 31-21 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

George Holani, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Holani was placed on injured reserve on Monday. He suffered an MCL sprain during Week 10.

Ashton Jeanty, running back, Las Vegas Raiders

Jeanty recorded a season-high 169 yards of total offense with a 68-yard receiving touchdown in the loss to the Broncos.

DeMarcus Lawrence, edge rusher, Seattle Seahawks

Lawrence and the Seahawks had a bye during Week 11.

Scott Matlock, fullback/defensive line, Los Angeles Chargers

Matlock received snaps at fullback during a 27-24 home loss to the New York Jets.

Khalil Shakir, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills

Shakir caught five passes for a season-high 101 yards in a 26-9 home victory over the Miami Dolphins.

JL Skinner, safety, Denver Broncos

Skinner nearly blocked a punt in the victory over the Raiders.