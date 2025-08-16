How to watch Ashton Jeanty’s second NFL preseason game: Las Vegas Raiders host San Francisco 49ers
Coming off a disappointing showing against the Seattle Seahawks in his NFL preseason debut, Ashton Jeanty will get another chance to showcase his abilities on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers.
Kickoff between the Las Vegas Raiders and 49ers is scheduled for 2 p.m. Mountain time at Allegiant Stadium.
Jeanty was swarmed by the Seahawks in limited action last week, carrying the ball three times for -1 yards.
“We were basic,” first-year Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said after the game. “We didn’t get the movement we wanted. Ashton didn’t get a chance.”
During a joint practice between the Raiders and 49ers on Thursday, Jeanty ripped off a 72-yard touchdown run.
“He definitely took another step and another jump today,” Raiders quarterback Geno Smith said of Jeanty after the joint practice.
Jeanty is coming off one of the greatest running back seasons in college football history.
The 5-foot-8, 208-pound back led the country in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29) as a junior. He placed second in the Heisman Trophy voting as Boise State finished 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
The Raiders selected Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to spearhead a franchise reboot that includes Carroll, Smith and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
The 49ers had 20 players sit out Thursday’s joint practice with various ailments.
“It was a challenge to get through that,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I thought we needed it. I was real proud of the guys, a number of positions had to step up, especially defensive back, D Line, wideout. But I thought we competed hard out there.”
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy missed the team’s preseason opener against the Denver Broncos. Shanahan said Purdy might be held out again on Saturday.
“I’d like Brock to play but I haven’t decided anything for sure yet,” Shanahan said. “I planned on getting these starters going. There might be a couple guys I rest, but there’s not a lot, especially on the defense, there’s not a lot of healthy starters as it is.”
HOW TO WATCH LAS VEGAS RAIDERS VS. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Who: Ashton Jeanty and the Las Vegas Raiders take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL preseason game
When: 2 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Aug. 16
Where: Allegiant Stadium | Paradise, Nevada
Live stream: Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: NFL Network