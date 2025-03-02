Ashton Jeanty: ‘If you have a special X-factor player at the RB position, it can really enhance your offense’
The running back revolution is underway in the NFL.
After the position declined in value over the last half of the 2010s, running backs took over the NFL during the 2024 season.
Saquon Barkley ran for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games for the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley could’ve broken Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards, but the first-year Eagle didn’t play in Week 18 to rest up for the playoffs. Philadelphia went on to win the Super Bowl.
Derrick Henry, Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor and Jahmyr Gibbs also had monster seasons in 2024.
Of the five above-mentioned players, three were first-round picks: Barkley (No. 2 overall, 2018), Robinson (No. 8, 2023) and Gibbs (No. 12, 2023). Henry and Taylor went in the second round after prolific college careers.
As Boise State superstar Ashton Jeanty prepares to enter the NFL, the running back position is officially back.
“I think there was a period of time where … the running backs were being devalued,” Jeanty, the top running back prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, said in his press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine. “It was kind of like a low at the position. But guys like Bijan, Saquon and Jahmyr, they’ve all been doing special things and showing if you have a special X-factor player at the running back position, it can really enhance your offense.
“Obviously there’s a need for a lot of teams at running back. … I think it’s been shown this year by the Eagles and Saquon Barkley that a great running back can help your team out a lot.”
Jeanty, a projected first-round pick, met with several teams at the NFL combine, including the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints. The Dallas Cowboys plan to bring Jeanty in for a facility visit, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, ran for 2,601 yards — the second-most in FBS history — and 29 touchdowns during his junior season at Boise State. He did not participate in on-field drills at the combine.
Here are the highlights from Jeanty’s NFL combine press conference.
On comparisons to Saquon Barkley
“He’s a great player. I’ve been watching him since he was at Penn State. I’ve always thought of him as one of the best running backs in the league, and congrats to him on a great season and getting in the right situation. But yeah, just the ability to make guys miss and make that first guy miss in space are kind of the similarities in our games.”
On his most underrated skill
“I think my receiving ability. I was able to show that more my sophomore season. Just having a more pro-style offense, that wasn’t needed of me as much this year, but I definitely have a great receiving ability.”
On what’s appealing about playing for the Cowboys
“Just the fact that I grew up there, played high school football out there, had games in their practice stadium. It would be dope.”
On meeting with the Broncos
“(Head coach Sean Payton) actually wasn’t in the meeting, but I met with the running backs coach and some other people on the staff, scouts. It was great. We broke down some tape and those sort of things and talked about how they had a need for a running back.”
On potentially playing for the Saints, former Boise State legend Kellen Moore
“It would be dope. Growing up, watching Alvin Kamara play, taking some things from his game. I think we’re very similar in our contact balance. And also, Kellen Moore being a former Boise State Bronco, that would be a great opportunity.”
On meeting with the Raiders, new head coach Pete Carroll
“I think that would be a great opportunity, especially with the history of Pete Carroll running the football. I mean, that’s a great opportunity as well.
“The meeting was great, it was good vibes. Talking to Pete Carroll and just talking about the art of playing running back, really the art of breaking tackles, making guys miss.”
