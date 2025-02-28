2025 NFL mock drafts: Boise State takeover in New Orleans with Ashton Jeanty, Kellen Moore?
Ashton Jeanty and Kellen Moore are arguably the two greatest players to don a Boise State uniform.
The winningest quarterback in college football history, Moore compiled a 50-3 overall record in four years with the Broncos and ended his college career with 14,667 passing yards, 142 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. Moore placed fourth in the 2010 Heisman Trophy voting.
Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards — the second-most in FBS history — with 29 touchdowns last season as Boise State went 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. Jeanty was the Heisman runner-up to Colorado’s Travis Hunter.
Two days after winning the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, Moore was introduced as the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints.
Could the former offensive coordinator be interested in selecting a fellow Boise State legend with his first draft pick as a head coach?
Former Saints backup quarterback Luke McCown recently asked Moore what he would do if Jeanty was still on the board when New Orleans is on the clock at No. 9. Moore started laughing and said “I might have to step out of the room,” with a smile.
The Saints do have a veteran running back under contract in Alvin Kamara, who has 6,779 rushing yards and 60 touchdowns during his eight-year career with an additional 4,762 yards and 25 TDs receiving. But Kamara turns 30 in July, and the Saints might want to pair their aging star with the best tailback in the draft.
When asked if he prefers drafting for need or targeting the best available player, Moore didn’t hesitate.
“Certainly any time it’s the best available player, you’re going to lean into that,” Moore said. “We’ll draft the right players in the right situations for us.”
And for Moore and the Saints, the right player could be Jeanty.
Here is a collection of opinions from draft analysts on where Jeanty will land in the 2025 NFL Draft.
1. Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report: No. 9 to New Orleans Saints
Rationale: “Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty is a top-10 talent in the 2025 NFL draft class regardless of position. However, he’s arguably the most difficult to project because of positional value. … With Alvin Kamara on his way out sooner or later, the hire of head coach Kellen Moore, who called the plays during Saquon Barkley’s record-setting 2024 performance, and two young, run-blocking tone-setters at offensive tackle, Jeanty can quickly become the focal point of the Saints’ offense.”
2. Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: No. 20 to Denver Broncos
Rationale: “The Broncos can block, but they lacked the running back room in 2024 to fully take advantage of the designs and lanes created. Enter Jeanty, who doesn’t really need a lane but more of a sliver to create explosive plays. Jeanty with Sean Payton and that Broncos offensive line is the heart eye emoji personified.”
3. Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports: No. 12 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “Is Jerry Jones just concerned about selling jerseys and tickets? Because his moves the past few years, including the hiring of new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, don’t reflect an owner/general manager solely focused on winning. Now, this is nothing against Ashton Jeanty; he’s a top-10 worthy prospect, so Dallas should be thrilled to get him here. But compared to almost every other prospect (not named Shedeur Sanders), Jeanty will get fans excited to go to games, buy merchandise and more.”
