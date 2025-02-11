New Orleans Saints hire Boise State legend Kellen Moore as head coach
Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore is the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints, according to a Tuesday report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Katherine Terrell.
Terrell reported that Moore and the Saints have agreed to a contract.
The winningest quarterback in college football history, Moore compiled a 50-3 overall record in four years (2008-11) as a starting quarterback for the Broncos. The Prosser, Washington native ended his college career with 14,667 passing yards, 142 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.
Moore spent the 2024 NFL season as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. He called the plays as quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley and others dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22.
After the Super Bowl, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wasn’t ready to say goodbye to Moore.
“You know, let’s run this s--- back, Kellen. Let’s run this back!,” Sirianni said to FOX’s Tom Rinaldi during his postgame interview.
But Moore, now the youngest head coach in the NFL at 36 years old, couldn’t pass up the opportunity to become a head coach.
A legendary player for Boise State, Moore placed fourth in the 2010 Heisman Trophy voting, the highest for a Bronco until Ashton Jeanty’s runner-up finish in 2024.
Listed at 6 feet and 200 pounds, Moore was not chosen in the 2012 NFL Draft. He played three seasons with the Detroit Lions (2012-14) and three with the Cowboys (2015-17) before retiring.
Moore’s coaching career began immediately as the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 and remained in that role through the 2022 season.
Moore spent the 2023 season as the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive coordinator before linking up with Sirianni in Philadelphia. Under Moore’s guidance, the Eagles ranked seventh during the 2024 regular season in scoring offense (27.2 points per game) and eighth in total offense (367.2 yards per game).
The Eagles averaged 36.3 points per game in the playoffs.
Moore inherits a New Orleans Saints attack that ranked 21st in total offense (320.1) and 24th in scoring offense (19.9) a season ago. The Saints finished 5-12 overall and fired head coach Dennis Allen midseason.
Notable Saints offensive players include quarterback Derek Carr, running back Alvin Kamara, wide receiver Chris Olave and jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill, a Pocatello, Idaho native.
The Saints were the last of seven NFL teams to fill their head coaching vacancies.
Here are the seven new NFL head coaches in 2025:
Pete Carroll, Las Vegas Raiders
Liam Coen, Jacksonville Jaguars
Aaron Glenn, New York Jets
Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears
Kellen Moore, New Orleans Saints
Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas Cowboys
Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots