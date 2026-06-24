Will Boise State’s special teams play improve in 2026?

With July just around the corner, Boise State Broncos On SI is handing out grades to each position group on offense, defense and special teams.

We have already awarded grades to the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive line, defensive line, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties.

To wrap up the series, here is a look at the Broncos’ special teams unit.

Specialists

Boise State has a pair of experienced specialists in kicker Colton Boomer and punter Oscar Doyle.

Boomer transferred to the Broncos last offseason after spending three years at UCF and won the starting kicking job in fall camp. He converted 11 of 15 field goals (73 percent) as a junior and 46 of 47 (98 percent) PATs. Sixty-one of his 77 kickoffs (79 percent) were touchbacks.

While Boomer boasts a big leg, he went just 1 of 5 on field goals between 40 and 49 yards. Boomer was a perfect 3 for 3 from 50 or more yards.

Doyle transferred in from Weber State last offseason and started all 14 games as Boise State’s punter and holder. He averaged 43.6 yards per punt and placed 17 kicks inside the 20-yard line.

Boomer and Doyle will be working with new snapper Caden Kellow, who previously teamed up with Doyle at Weber State. Kellow has one year of eligibility remaining.

The Broncos’ kick return and kick coverage units were both weaknesses last season. Boise State ranked 122nd nationally in kick return defense, 47th in punt return defense, 93rd in kick returns and 111th in punt returns.

“The biggest issue is to finish,” Broncos special teams coach Stacy Collins told local media during spring practice. “We’ve got to finish. We were close. Nobody cares about close. We’ve got to find ways to make those explosive plays.”

Wide receivers Cam Bates and Quinton Brown and star tailback Dylan Riley could all return kicks for the Broncos this season.

“Dylan, his freshman year, did some really good things, but struggled catching the ball,” Collins said of Riley. “He’s made a ton of growth, and he spent a lot of time on that. He’s got elite speed.”

All three players could also be in the mix to return punts alongside true freshman wide receiver Terrious Favors, senior defensive back Jaden Mickey, and others.

Final unit grade: B

Closing analysis: While the Broncos are set at kicker and punter, the other special teams units are largely unproven entering fall camp.