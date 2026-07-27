Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen will define Broncos' first Pac-12 season

We have reached the end of Boise State Broncos On SI’s series highlighting the 12 Broncos who will define the program’s first season in the rebuilt Pac-12.

Running back Sire Gaines, defensive lineman Max Stege, offensive lineman Roger Carreon, defensive back Derek Ganter Jr., wide receiver Rasean Jones, linebacker Boen Phelps, tight end Matt Wagner, offensive lineman Tyler Ethridge, running back Dylan Riley, defensive back Jaden Mickey and edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan have already been covered.

To wrap up the series, we will take a look at Boise State’s divisive senior quarterback: Maddux Madsen.

The 5-foot-10, 207-pound Madsen holds a 20-6 overall record as a starter for the Broncos and is 507 of 834 passing (61 percent) for 6,586 yards with 61 total touchdowns—50 passing, 11 rushing—and 18 interceptions for his career. Madsen has largely performed well against weaker competition while struggling against Power Four teams.

Recapping Madsen’s 2025 season

Following a strong sophomore campaign, Madsen was the established starter entering last year. He had a dismal performance in Boise State’s season-opening loss at South Florida and missed the final three games of the regular season with a lower leg injury.

Madsen returned for the Mountain West championship game and lit up UNLV for four total touchdowns in a runaway victory. Eight days later, he reaggravated the injury in the first half of the LA Bowl and finished the game 7 of 16 passing for 51 yards with two interceptions.

Madsen’s final numbers for 2025 were solidly average: 176 of 302 passing (58 percent), 2,334 yards, 18 touchdowns, nine interceptions. Madsen, the 2025 MWC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, was not honored on any all-MWC team.

Why Boise State is counting on Madsen in 2026

The most experienced quarterback in the new Pac-12 with 26 career starts, Madsen has proven to be a winning player against MWC competition. He holds a 14-1 record against MWC teams with a pair of conference titles.

Madsen has not excelled in four career starts against Power Four opponents, throwing two touchdowns with nine interceptions. The Broncos have lost all four games.

Boise State, which has a tough non-conference schedule in 2026 with a home matchup against Memphis and road trips to Oregon and MAC favorite Western Michigan, needs Madsen to elevate his play against tougher competition as a senior.

Madsen’s 2026 outlook

Madsen is entering his third year as Boise State’s full-time starter at quarterback.

The fan base is largely split on Madsen, but the quarterback can win the masses over with a strong Week 1 showing against the Ducks. If Madsen and the Broncos hold their own at Autzen Stadium, a College Football Playoff bid could be on the horizon.

See our full list of 12 players who will define Boise State’s first Pac-12 season:

• No. 12 - Running back Sire Gaines, sophomore

• No. 11 - Defensive lineman Max Stege, senior

• No. 10 - Offensive lineman Roger Carreon, senior

• No. 9 - Defensive back Derek Ganter Jr., junior

• No. 8 - Wide receiver Rasean Jones, freshman

• No. 7 - Linebacker Boen Phelps, junior

• No. 6 - Tight end Matt Wagner, junior

• No. 5 - Offensive lineman Tyler Ethridge, senior

• No. 4 - Running back Dylan Riley, junior

• No. 3 - Defensive back Jaden Mickey, senior

• No. 2 - Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, senior

• No. 1 - Quarterback Maddux Madsen, senior