3 players who could break out for Boise State in 2026

Dylan Riley entered last season as a near-afterthought on Boise State’s running back depth chart with 22 career carries.

Riley proceeded to win the starting running back job as a sophomore and compile 1,274 yards of total offense with 12 touchdowns en route to second-team all-Mountain West honors.

Boen Phelps notched six total tackles over his first two seasons with the Broncos and began the 2025 season as a second-stringer at linebacker. He secured a starting role midway through the year and logged 66 total tackles.

As the Broncos prepare for their first season in the new Pac-12, here are three Boise State players who could follow Riley and Phelps’ footsteps and break out this year.

Quinton Brown, sophomore, wide receiver

The Broncos will have a rebuilt receiver room in 2026, and Brown is a candidate to emerge as the top deep threat for returning quarterback Maddux Madsen.

Brown, a 5-foot-8, 165-pound speed demon, appeared in all 14 games as a true freshman last year and caught six passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown’s biggest moment came in a thrilling 25-24 come-from-behind win at Utah State that secured a MWC championship game berth for the Broncos. With Boise State trailing by 11 points deep into the third quarter, Brown hauled in a 66-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Max Cutforth to spark the comeback.

One of the fastest players on Boise State’s roster, Brown won a Texas state championship in the 100 meters during his time at Liberty Christian High School and holds a personal record in the event of 10.35 seconds. With his game-changing speed, Brown could be a breakout star for Boise State this fall.

Sherrod Smith, junior, cornerback

Boise State had the best cornerback duo in the MWC last season with Jeremiah Earby and A’Marion McCoy, who are both attempting to make NFL rosters this year. Jaden Mickey is likely to move over from nickelback to corner, but fall camp should feature stiff competition for the other starting corner spot.

Sherrod Smith appeared in 12 games last year with two starts and flashed excellent coverage ability in limited action. Smith missed all of spring practice due to injury and will have to beat out transfer JeRico Washington Jr. and returnees Demetrius Freeney and Franklyn Johnson Jr. in camp.

If Smith can stay healthy, he could be an all-Pac-12 player for the Broncos in 2026.

Matt Wagner, junior, tight end

Wagner served as Boise State’s No. 2 tight end during the last two seasons behind Matt Lauter, an all-MWC performer who is now in the NFL.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Wagner logged 10 starts a year ago and caught 24 passes for 251 yards with one touchdown. Wagner is also a standout blocker who helped open up running lanes for Riley and Sire Gaines.

Wagner, another Texas prep star from Prosper Rock Hill High School, should have a larger role in the passing game this season.