5 Boise State transfers who could become difference-makers in Pac-12 play

The reborn Pac-12 launches on Wednesday as Mountain West alumni Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State will all officially join the conference.

The Broncos concluded their dominant 15-year run in the MWC with three straight conference titles and a College Football Playoff berth in 2024.

Three of Boise State’s eight all-MWC honorees last season were transfer portal additions: cornerback Jeremiah Earby (California), punter Oscar Doyle (Weber State) and cornerback A’Marion McCoy (Laney College).

Here are five transfer portal additions who could be difference-makers for Boise State in the new-look Pac-12.

Defensive lineman Mikaio Edward (Central Washington)

Edward was a dominant force on the defensive line for Central Washington, earning Lone Star Conference Defensive Freshman of the Year honors in 2024. The 6-foot-1, 285-pound Edward was a first-team all-conference pick last year after recording 41 total tackles (nine for loss) with seven sacks.

Edward, a Washington native, earned praise from head coach Spencer Danielson throughout fall camp and could contend for a starting role this season.

Offensive tackle Tyler Ethridge (Colorado State-Pueblo)

Another Division II transfer, Ethridge made 29 starts for Colorado State-Pueblo at left tackle and was a two-time first-team all-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference selection.

The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Ethridge is expected to be a plug-and-play replacement for Kage Casey, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

Ethridge earned Phil Steele preseason second-team all-Pac-12 honors.

Defensive back Roman Tillmon (South Dakota)

Tillmon was South Dakota’s second-leading tackler as a sophomore with 94 from the safety position. He also had six pass breakups and a forced fumble.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Tillmon could fill one of Boise State’s four openings in the secondary. He will enter fall camp as the frontrunner to start at nickelback.

Cornerback JeRico Washington Jr. (Kennesaw State)

Washington Jr. is another experienced transfer who started 26 games at cornerback for Kennesaw State. He was a second-team all-Conference USA pick as a freshman in 2024 and has five career interceptions.

The 5-foot-9, 176-pound Washington Jr. will be in the mix to start at cornerback as the Broncos lost starters Jeremiah Earby and A’Marion McCoy to the NFL.

Wide receiver Akeem Wright (De Anza College)

Wright dominated in his two seasons at De Anza College, tallying 53 catches for 964 yards with 13 touchdowns as a sophomore and 59 catches for 1,173 yards and 12 TDs last year en route to Golden Coast League Offensive Most Valuable Player honors.

The Broncos lost their top four pass-catchers from a season ago, and Wright could emerge as a go-to target for returning quarterback Maddux Madsen.