AP Poll top 25: Boise State dips to No. 13 following Nevada win
After pulling out a 28-21 victory over Nevada Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium, Boise State slipped one spot in the latest AP top 25.
The Broncos (8-1, 5-0 Mountain West Conference) dropped from No. 12 to No. 13 in the new poll, which was released Sunday.
Oregon retained the top spot in the rankings and received all 62 first-place votes. The Ducks and Broncos met in Week 2 with Oregon earning a 37-34 victory at Autzen Stadium.
Ohio State is ranked second, followed by Texas, Penn State and undefeated Indiana. BYU, which survived a wild Holy War rivalry game with Utah, is up to No. 7.
Boise State was ranked No. 12 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which were unveiled last week. The next CFP rankings will be released Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Boise State checked in at No. 13 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. The Broncos and SMU both received 691 points in the poll to share No. 13.
ESPN also released its College Football Power Rankings Sunday with Boise State dropping one spot from No. 11 to No. 12. ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti said “Getting the 12th spot in the first (CFP) rankings bodes well for the perception of the Broncos as a team that nearly took down one of the remaining undefeated top teams in the country and belongs in the playoff.”
ESPN’s FPI isn’t as high on the Broncos. After Saturday’s tight victory, Boise State dipped to No. 21, one spot below Tulane and one above Colorado.
The four highest-ranked conference champions in the College Football Playoff rankings receive a first-round playoff bye. Boise State remains in position to challenge BYU (Big 12), Miami (ACC) and SMU (ACC) for a bye.
Next up for Boise State is a road game at San Jose State (6-3, 3-2). The Spartans are coming off a 24-13 victory at Oregon State.
Here is the college football AP top 25 for Week 12 of the 2024 season:
Week 12 AP Poll Top 25
Nov. 10, 2024
1. Oregon (62)
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Indiana
6. Tennessee
7. BYU
8. Notre Dame
9. Alabama
10. Ole Miss
11. Georgia
12. Miami
13. Boise State
14. SMU
15. Texas A&M
16. Army
17. Clemson
18. Colorado
19. Washington State
20. Kansas State
21. LSU
22. Louisville
23. South Carolina
24. Missouri
25. Tulane
Others receiving votes: Iowa State 92, Arizona State 35, Pittsburgh 18, Louisiana-Lafayette 14, UNLV 10.