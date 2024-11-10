Boise State Broncos ON SI

AP Poll top 25: Boise State dips to No. 13 following Nevada win

Broncos were ranked No. 12 last week

After pulling out a 28-21 victory over Nevada Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium, Boise State slipped one spot in the latest AP top 25. 

The Broncos (8-1, 5-0 Mountain West Conference) dropped from No. 12 to No. 13 in the new poll, which was released Sunday. 

Oregon retained the top spot in the rankings and received all 62 first-place votes. The Ducks and Broncos met in Week 2 with Oregon earning a 37-34 victory at Autzen Stadium.

Ohio State is ranked second, followed by Texas, Penn State and undefeated Indiana. BYU, which survived a wild Holy War rivalry game with Utah, is up to No. 7. 

Boise State was ranked No. 12 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which were unveiled last week. The next CFP rankings will be released Tuesday. 

Earlier in the day, Boise State checked in at No. 13 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. The Broncos and SMU both received 691 points in the poll to share No. 13. 

ESPN also released its College Football Power Rankings Sunday with Boise State dropping one spot from No. 11 to No. 12. ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti said “Getting the 12th spot in the first (CFP) rankings bodes well for the perception of the Broncos as a team that nearly took down one of the remaining undefeated top teams in the country and belongs in the playoff.”

ESPN’s FPI isn’t as high on the Broncos. After Saturday’s tight victory, Boise State dipped to No. 21, one spot below Tulane and one above Colorado. 

The four highest-ranked conference champions in the College Football Playoff rankings receive a first-round playoff bye. Boise State remains in position to challenge BYU (Big 12), Miami (ACC) and SMU (ACC) for a bye. 

Next up for Boise State is a road game at San Jose State (6-3, 3-2). The Spartans are coming off a 24-13 victory at Oregon State.

Here is the college football AP top 25 for Week 12 of the 2024 season:

Week 12 AP Poll Top 25

Nov. 10, 2024

1. Oregon (62)

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Indiana

6. Tennessee

7. BYU

8. Notre Dame

9. Alabama

10. Ole Miss

11. Georgia

12. Miami

13. Boise State

14. SMU

15. Texas A&M

16. Army

17. Clemson

18. Colorado

19. Washington State

20. Kansas State

21. LSU

22. Louisville 

23. South Carolina

24. Missouri

25. Tulane

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 92, Arizona State 35, Pittsburgh 18, Louisiana-Lafayette 14, UNLV 10. 

