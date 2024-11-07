Ashton Jeanty tops NIL earnings list
Ashton Jeanty is doing well on and off the field during the 2024 college football season.
The NIL Store released its top-earning athletes for the month of October on Thursday, and the Boise State junior running back was at the top of the list.
Jeanty beat out Mississippi State basketball star Josh Hubbard, Rutgers basketball freshman phenom Dylan Harper, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, Rutgers receiver Dymere Miller and Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola in money earned.
On the women’s side, UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers was the top-earning athlete for October.
Boise State was the second-best-selling school overall, trailing only Indiana in total sales. The Hoosiers are off to a 9-0 start and sit at No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Boise State is ranked No. 12.
UConn, Purdue, Western Kentucky, UCLA, Illinois, Nebraska, Iowa and Colorado rounded out the top 10.
Dollar figures were not provided in the release.
A graduate of Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas, Jeanty has starred for the Broncos since his freshman year. He scored 19 total touchdowns a season ago and has been even better this fall with 190 carries for 1,525 yards and 20 touchdowns through eight games.
Jeanty and the Broncos (7-1, 4-0) host Nevada (3-7, 0-4) at 6 p.m. Mountain time this Saturday at Albertsons Stadium in a Mountain West Conference matchup.
In the latest FanDuel Heisman Trophy odds, Jeanty is +500 to win the award.
Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter and Miami quarterback Cam Ward are the co-favorites at +185. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel has the third-best odds at +350.
Jeanty and Gabriel faced off earlier this season at Autzen Stadium. Jeanty ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries while Gabriel completed 18 of 21 passes for two touchdowns in a 37-34 comeback victory for the Ducks.