What Spencer Danielson said after Boise State’s win over Nevada
No. 12 Boise State held on to defeat Nevada, 28-21, Saturday night in a Mountain West Conference matchup at Albertsons Stadium.
The Broncos (8-1, 5-0) led 14-0 in the first quarter but found themselves in a tussle with the feisty Wolf Pack (3-8, 0-5).
“I’m proud of our team,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the win. “That was a hard-fought battle tonight. We knew going in that it was going to be an absolute dogfight. We’ve got a lot of respect for the coach on the other side of the ball (Jeff Choate), and our guys went out and battled.”
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s postgame press conference.
On winning tough games in November
“In the past, to be honest, I know I’ve been a part of teams where we lose those games. There were turnovers, we drop a punt, there’s a kickoff return we drop. There are some things that are just uncharacteristic. We had a personal foul penalty that we haven’t had happen yet. There’s a lot of things that were uncharacteristic of us tonight. We’ve got to look at the film and learn and grow from it, but I’m so proud of our team for finding a way to win that game. And that’s a testament to our players, our coaches, sinking in and doing it for each other.”
On how winning on off nights impacts team psyche
“It’s huge. And I talked about it Game 1 of the season against Georgia Southern. That was a battle really all the way to the end, and our team needed that. You can’t win every game 56-14. … We will build more from this game because of the hard-fought battle than we would on a blowout. That’s just the reality.”
On Ashton Jeanty
“Ashton Jeanty is a warrior. He’s banged up. He takes shot after shot after shot, and just keeps swinging, stays in it, trusts the coaches, trusts his teammates, and finding a way to wear down a defense. Even to start the last drive of the game, first play we give up a TFL, which is the only thing you don’t really want to happen on that drive. … Next run, pops for a first down. That’s a testament to Ashton, our O Line, our tight ends, our receivers blocking down field.”
On the overturned Maddux Madsen interception at the goal line
“They told me right away they were reviewing it. To be honest, early in my career I used to look up and watch to see my thoughts; I learned a long time ago to not even look, I’m going to put it in the ref’s hands because you never know how that’s going to go. Overturned, that was a huge play in the game. We were able to go punch it in for a touchdown.”
On Madsen’s struggles
“As a player, you show up and play the game. I can promise you his prep and how he was this week was the best he’s been to this point. So just like anything it’s a game. You’ve got to learn and grow from what happens. … With Maddux and every other person on our football team, there’s going to be a lot of things when they walk in this film room on Monday that we’ve got to improve. We have to.”