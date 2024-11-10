Coaches Poll top 25: Boise State tied with SMU for No. 13 after defeating Nevada
Boise State is up to tie for No. 13 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, which was released Sunday morning.
The Broncos (8-1, 5-0 Mountain West Conference), who edged Nevada (3-8, 0-5) Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium, were ranked 14th in last week’s poll. SMU (8-1) and Boise State both received 691 points in the poll.
Boise State travels to San Jose State (6-3, 3-2) next week for another conference matchup. The Spartans are coming off a 24-13 victory at Oregon State.
Oregon (10-0) received all 55 votes in the poll. The Broncos and Ducks met in Week 2 at Autzen Stadium with Oregon coming back for a 37-34 victory.
Ohio State (8-1) is ranked second, followed by Texas (8-1), Tennessee (8-1) and Penn State (8-1). Upstart Indiana (10-0) is sitting at sixth.
Boise State, which was ranked 12th in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, are the highest-ranked team outside of the Power 4 conferences other than No. 7 Notre Dame. Army (9-0) is up to No. 17 while Washington State (8-1) checks in at No. 18.
BYU, ranked eighth, survived a wild Holy War rivalry game with Utah that ended in controversy. The Cougars kicked a late field goal for a 22-21 victory, keeping their undefeated season alive.
Miami tumbled to No. 12 after suffering a 28-23 loss to unranked Georgia Tech. Boise State is in contention with BYU (Big 12), Miami (ACC) and SMU (ACC) for first-round byes in the College Football Playoff.
The four highest-ranked conference champions receive a bye in the playoff. The next CFP rankings, which determine the 12-team playoff field, will be released Tuesday.
Here is the college football Coaches Poll top 25 for Week 12 of the 2024 season:
Week 12 Coaches Poll Top 25
Nov. 10, 2024
1. Oregon (55)
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Tennessee
5. Penn State
6. Indiana
7. Notre Dame
8. BYU
9. Alabama
10. Georgia
11. Ole Miss
12. Miami
T-13. Boise State
T-13: SMU
15. Texas A&M
16. Clemson
17. Army
18. Washington State
19. Kansas State
20. Colorado
21. Missouri
22. LSU
23. South Carolina
24. Louisville
25. Iowa State
Others Receiving Votes: Tulane 85; Louisiana 42; Arizona State 30; Pittsburgh 28; UNLV 17; Memphis 11; Navy 3; James Madison 2; Illinois 2; Duke 1