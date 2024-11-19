Boise State Broncos ON SI

Ashton Jeanty named Doak Walker Award semifinalist

Jeanty has 1,893 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns this season

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty.
The 10 semifinalists for the 2024 Doak Walker Award were released Tuesday, and Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty made the cut. 

Jeanty leads the country in numerous rushing categories, including attempts (256), yards (1,893), touchdowns (26), yards after contact (1,370) and missed tackles forced (105). He is also leading the way in all-purpose yards (1,991) and points (162). 

The Doak Walker Award is presented annually to the nation’s best running back.

“He continues to be the best football player in the country,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “It’s also a testament to our O Line, (offensive line coach Tim) Keane and (co-offensive coordinator Nate) Potter for … staying consistent in the run game and the pass game.”

Jeanty is 735 yards away from Barry Sanders’ all-time single-season rushing record of 2,628 yards, set in 1988. Sanders also ran for 37 touchdowns that year. 

No. 13 Boise State (9-1, 6-0 Mountain West Conference) travels to Wyoming (2-8, 2-4) this week before closing the regular season at home against Oregon State (4-6).

In last week’s 42-21 victory over San Jose State, Jeanty had 32 carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns. He has topped the 30-carry mark in five consecutive games. 

Jeanty set a new Boise State single-season rushing record against the Spartans. The previous record belonged to Jay Ajayi, who ran for 1,823 yards in 2014.

Jeanty has run for 150 or more yards with three or more touchdowns in six games this season. His lowest output came against Portland State when he had 11 carries for 127 yards in a 56-14 win. 

Here are the 10 Doak Walker Award semifinalists:

Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech

DJ Giddens, Kansas State

Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

RJ Harvey, UCF

Makhi Hughes, Tulane

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

Dylan Sampson, Tennessee

Cam Skattebo, Arizona State

Brashard Smith, SMU

Jeanty also remains a strong contender for the Heisman Trophy.

In the latest FanDuel odds, Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at -350. Jeanty is next at +390, followed by Miami quarterback Cam Ward (+1400), Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke (+3000), Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (+3500) and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (+3500). 

A graduate of Texas’ Lone Star High School, Jeanty has been a standout for Boise State since his freshman season.

Jeanty ran for 821 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman and put up 1,347 yards and 14 TDs last year. As a sophomore, he also caught 43 passes for 569 yards and five touchdowns. 

