Live updates, score: No. 13 Boise State football vs. San Jose State
The San Jose State Spartans (6-3, 3-2 Mountain West Conference) host No. 13 Boise State (8-1, 5-0) for what is expected to be the Broncos’ toughest remaining test in the regular season.
Boise State, which has won seven straight games since a 37-34 Week 2 loss at No. 1 Oregon, is looking to add another impressive victory to its College Football Playoff resume.
The Broncos are a 14-point favorite over San Jose State.
Second Quarter Live Updates
Touchdown Spartans: Jacob Stewart catches a seven-yard slant from Eget for a touchdown. San Jose State 14, Boise State 0. Broncos are officially on upset watch.
Jeanty update: Tough sledding for Jeanty in the first quarter. The Heisman Trophy candidate was held to 18 yards on six carries. SJSU is keying on Jeanty and playing man coverage in the secondary.
First Quarter Live Updates
End of quarter: San Jose State 7, Boise State 0. Spartans have it second-and-goal from the 7. Earlier in the drive, TreyShun Hurry broke two tackles en route to a 26-yard gain on third-and-12. Really poor tackling by the Broncos.
SJSU big play: BSU sends the house on third-and-long, but Lockhart brings down a jump ball from Lockhart for a 35-yard gain.
Fake field goal disaster: Instead of kicking a 38-yard field goal, Boise State goes with a fake field goal. SJSU isn’t fooled and drops kicker Jonah Dalmas for a two-yard loss. A good drive by BSU ends with no points. The coaching staff must’ve seen something on film, because seven yards is a big ask for a kicker.
BSU on the move: Madsen makes an incredible throw to Austin Bolt while rolling to his left on third-and-10. It was also a great catch by Bolt. Broncos have reached midfield.
Drive details: SJSU went 67 yards in eight plays, taking 3:17 off the clock. The Spartans made it look very easy against a vulnerable BSU secondary.
Touchdown Spartans: Quarterback Walker Eget hits Justin Lockhart for a six-yard TD on third-and-goal. It was a bullet from Eget to Lockhart in the back of the end zone. Spartans 7, Broncos, 0. The exact start SJSU needed.
Lengthy review: A’Marion McCoy makes a great play, ripping the ball out of the arms of Jacob Stewart at the Broncos 16 and returning it to the SJSU 39. After a lengthy review, the call is overturned and Stewart was ruled down. It was very, very close.
Broncos ball: Boise State begins the game at its own 25.
Coin toss: San Jose State wins the toss and defers to the second half. Ashton Jeanty and Boise State will get the ball first.
Pregame Updates
BSU punt: Maddux Madsen takes a second-down sack and the Broncos go three-and-out to open the game. Just one Jeanty carry for three yards on the drive. SJSU gets the ball at its own 32.
Injury update: Senior safety Alex Teubner is out tonight for Boise State. Teubner suffered a left leg injury in last week’s win over Nevada.
Helmets: Broncos are wearing their throwback helmets tonight. In my humble opinion, these should be their regular helmets.
Heisman update: Travis Hunter played a big role in Colorado’s 49-24 rout of Utah. He caught five passes for 55 yards and picked off a pass on defense. The two-way star is now -240 to win the Heisman Trophy while Ashton Jeanty is second at +430.
Weather: It’s a perfect day for football in the Bay Area. The temperature hit 62 degrees early this afternoon. We will be in the upper 50s at kickoff with no rain in the forecast.