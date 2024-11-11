Ashton Jeanty picks up another Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week award
The Mountain West Conference might need to rename its Offensive Player of the Week award after Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty was voted Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week for the sixth time this season, the conference announced Monday morning.
Jeanty, a junior running back, ran for 209 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries — a new career high — as No. 12 Boise State defeated Nevada 28-21 Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium.
“Ashton Jeanty is a warrior,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the win. “He’s banged up. He takes shot after shot after shot, and just keeps swinging, stays in it, trusts the coaches, trusts his teammates, and finding a way to wear down a defense.”
122 of Jeanty’s 209 yards against the Wolf Pack came after contact. He forced eight missed tackles during the game while running for 13 first downs.
Jeanty has topped the 200-yard mark in four of Boise State’s (8-1, 5-0) nine games. He has three games with 200 or more rushing yards and three or more touchdowns.
Jeanty leads the country in rushing yards (1,734) and rushing touchdowns (23). He is averaging 140.9 yards after contact.
The 5-foot-9, 215-pound back is the first player to win the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week award six times in a season since San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny (2017).
In the latest FanDuel Heisman Trophy odds, Jeanty is the No. 3 choice at +350. Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter leads at +120, followed by Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (+320), Jeanty and Miami quarterback Cam Ward (+800).
Hunter had nine catches for 99 yards and a touchdown Saturday as Colorado defeated Texas Tech, 41-27.
Gabriel threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-18 win over Maryland. Gabriel has 179 career touchdowns, the most in Football Bowl Subdivision history.
Ward, a Heisman co-favorite entering last week, tumbled down the odds list after Miami’s 28-23 loss to unranked Georgia Tech. Ward threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions against the Yellow Jackets.
Other Heisman candidates include Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke (+1400) and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (+1800). Rourke passed for 206 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-15 win over Michigan; Milroe ran for four touchdowns as the Crimson Tide smashed LSU, 41-13.
Boise State returns to action Saturday with a 5 p.m. Mountain time game at San Jose State (6-3, 3-2). The game will air on CBS Sports Network.