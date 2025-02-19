Boise State transfer portal tracker: UCF kicker commits to Broncos
Boise State has a big hole to fill at placekicker as five-year starter Jonah Dalmas is moving on to the NFL.
Dalmas, a five-time all-Mountain West Conference recipient (one first team, one second team, three honorable mention), ranks fourth on the FBS all-time scoring list with 508 points. Dalmas converted 93 of his 108 career field goal attempts (86.1 percent) and was 229 of 232 on PATs.
With Dalmas out of eligibility, Boise State identified its next placekicker in the transfer portal.
Colton Boomer, who spent his first three college seasons at UCF, announced his commitment to the Broncos Wednesday afternoon on X. Boomer will have two years of edibility remaining.
“Blessed to be playing back on the Blue,” Boomer wrote.
UCF made the long trip west to play at Boise State in Week 2 of the 2023 season. Boomer converted all four of his field goal attempts — including a 55-yarder — as the Knights earned an 18-16 victory at Albertsons Stadium. His 40-yard kick as time expired was the difference in the non-conference game.
In his three years at UCF, Boomer was 30 of 42 (71.4 percent) on field goals and 109 of 113 on PATs. He was 3 of 6 on field goals last season before opting out after four games to enter the transfer portal.
Boomer is the second transfer portal kicker to join the Broncos.
Back in January, kickoff specialist Evan Kiely from Sacramento State committed to Boise State. Kiely was a two-year starter for the Hornets who recorded touchbacks on 19 of his 44 kickoffs last season.
Here are Boise State’s 10 known transfer portal additions during the winter cycle:
Kicker Colton Boomer (UCF)
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Long snapper Hunter Higham (Hawaii)
Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)
Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)
Here are Boise State’s 13 transfer portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr.
Wide receiver Cam Camper
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani
Wide receiver Jackson Grier
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic
Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)
Wide receiver Prince Strachan (USC)
Safety Gabe Tahir
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton