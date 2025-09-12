Boise State bye week concern levels: Defense
Boise State holds a 1-1 record through two games with a blowout road loss to No. 18 South Florida (34-7) and a decisive home victory over Eastern Washington (51-14).
With the Broncos idle this week, Boise State Broncos On SI is taking a look at the concern level for the team’s offense, defense and special teams.
We began with the Maddux Madsen-led offense and are moving on to the defense.
Defense
Just like the offense, Boise State’s defensive stats look solid in multiple categories, including first downs allowed (28, tied for 29th nationally) and tackles for loss (14, tied for 33rd).
The Broncos had numerous breakdowns against South Florida but held Eastern Washington to 293 yards of total offense while forcing a pair of turnovers.
“Defensively, I think our guys continue to build in the effort and mentality we play with,” head coach Spencer Danielson said after the Eastern Washington win. “I was very open with both sides of the ball, but defensively I was like ‘If our guys are not playing hard, get them out.’ I don’t care who we’ve got in; we’ll play with 10, but we will not sacrifice the effort and mentality. And I thought our guys stepped up, did a good job.”
Boise State’s rebuilt defensive front has performed well through two games led by returnees Braxton Fely (eight total tackles, 1.5 sacks) and Jayden Virgin-Morgan (nine tackles, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble) and newcomers David Latu (four tackles), Dion Washington (three tackles, one sack) and others.
Senior Marco Notarainni has shined at linebacker with 13 total tackles while new starter Jake Ripp is coming along.
The defensive backfield remains a major concern as the Broncos have allowed 215.5 passing yards per game, ranking 84th nationally.
Safety Ty Benefield leads the team with 15 tackles but has struggled in coverage. Fellow safety Zion Washington has been steady while starting corners Jeremiah Earby and A’Marion McCoy have performed below expectations through two games.
Notre Dame transfer Jaden Mickey received the start at nickelback against Eastern Washington and recorded seven total tackles with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Mickey received a PFF grade of 90.4 for his performance.
“Jaden Mickey had a big-time turnover on the first drive of the game; I think that really set the tone,” Danielson said. “Mickey played really well.
“There are obviously some explosive plays on film that we’ve got to work to fix.”
Final verdict
It’s more of the same for Boise State as the front looks formidable while the back end remains a major issue.
Until the Broncos’ pass coverage improves, the defense will be vulnerable against quality quarterbacks.
Defense concern level: 5 out of 10.