Boise State bye week concern levels: Offense
Boise State holds a 1-1 record through two games with a blowout road loss to No. 18 South Florida (34-7) and a decisive home victory over Eastern Washington (51-14).
With the Broncos idle this week, Boise State Broncos On SI is taking a look at the concern level for the team’s offense, defense and special teams.
We will kick things off with the Maddux Madsen-led offense.
Offense
The stats look good on paper as Boise State ranks No. 20 nationally in total offense, but a 637-yard effort against overmatched Eastern Washington covers up some of the issues the Broncos had in Week 1.
Madsen, the Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year, is 41 of 72 passing (57 percent) for 532 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. The junior has been off-target on several throws but remains dangerous with his legs (15 carries, 66 yards, one touchdown).
“Maddux Madsen, I think, is playing at a really, really high level,” head coach Spencer Danielson said after the Eastern Washington win. “And even in the South Florida game, we talked about some of the things maybe he did miss and some of the reads, but tonight he played really well. We put a lot on him and he’s an elite competitor.”
Sire Gaines looks the part of a lead running back at 6-foot and 217 pounds. He has 23 carries for 142 yards and one touchdown and was named MWC Freshman of the Week for his performance against the Eagles.
Gaines doesn’t have as much juice as Ashton Jeanty, but his tackle-breaking ability stands out. Dylan Riley ripped off a 77-yard touchdown run last Friday and could be challenging Malik Sherrod for the No. 2 running back role. Sherrod has been a mild disappointment so far with 18 carries for 69 yards (3.8 average) and one score.
“We have to establish a run game,” Danielson said. “And I felt like our guys came out … offensive line, built a mentality. Our running backs ran really hard. Sire Gaines was hard to tackle all night long.”
As expected, the wide receiver room has been a mixed bag so far.
Chris Marshall (six catches, 151 yards, one TD) and Ben Ford (seven catches, 126 yards, two TDs) have been the Broncos’ top performers. Danielson called Ford “one of the most reliable receivers we’ve had in a long time.”
Latrell Caples is off to a slow start with five catches for 69 yards.
The offensive line struggled mightily in Week 1 but bounced back nicely against Eastern Washington. Right tackle is the question mark as Daylon Metoyer and Hall Schmidt have both struggled to begin the year.
If the Broncos can find a solution at right tackle, the offensive line may become the team’s best all-around unit.
Final verdict
While far from a finished product, Boise State’s offense has flashed its potential through two games.
The Broncos should overwhelm most MWC defenses with their balance and talent.
Offense concern level: 2 out of 10.